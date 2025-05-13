Succession Star Leads Most Heinous Outfits at Cannes Film Festival

Succession star Jeremy Strong channelled his inner Kendall Roy Tuesday when he paired a lavish $250K Swiss watch with a bizarre pink corduroy get-up for this week’s Cannes debut.

Jeremy Strong's corduroy look kicked off the annual film festival in France. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The method actor‘s shiny red watch was an expensive purchase from Richard Mille. But he deviated from his Succession character‘s typical plain color palette when he brightened up his new attire. Strong, 46, looked like a cross between a shipwrecked tourist and a grape as he wore his rose-colored outfit complete with matching sneakers, mauve sunglasses, and a bucket hat. He slightly resembled Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter, complete with a rosy cap.

Jeremy Strong's watch is worth over $250,000. Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

It’s not the first time the Hollywood star has worn a bucket hat. It’s actually become one of his signature styles since he opted for another monochrome outfit—this one green—at the 2025 Golden Globes. That look drew a lot of wild comments at the time, including from Anne Hathaway, who compared it to her costume in The Princess Diaries.

Page Six reported that Strong was only wearing the hat to cover his “wild-looking” hair and The Cut said “It’s actually so bad it might be good — and knowing what we know about Jeremy Strong, that’s probably exactly what he was going for with this look.”

Jeremy Strong turned heads during the Golden Globe awards when he wore a minty green bucket hat, suit, and shades. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Now, he’s turning heads again for his pink ensemble and epitomizing his status as what GQ calls “one of Hollywood’s most reliably idiosyncratic dressers.”

But Strong is more than meets the eye, and his silly fit didn’t stop him from delving deep on international issues. After the film festival’s Jury photocall, Strong launched into a speech about President Donald Trump’s harsh tariffs on international films.

Jeremy Strong's pink ensemble included matching shoes. JB Lacroix/JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

The Apprentice actor referenced his own portrayal of Trump’s lawyer and mentor Roy Cohn, which got him an Oscar nomination last year.

“The Apprentice really underlines the stakes," he said. “Roy Cohn, I see essentially as the progenitor of fake news and alternative facts, and we’re living in the aftermath of what I think he created.”

He added: “I think that this time where truth is under assault, where truth is becoming an increasingly endangered thing, that the role of stories, of cinema, of art and here, specifically at this temple of film, the role of film is increasingly critical because it can combat those forces in the entropy of truth, and can communicate truths, individual truths, human truths, societal truths, and affirm and celebrate our shared humanity.”

President Donald Trump announced in May that all movies “produced in Foreign Lands” will face 100% tariffs. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Strong also vowed to “counterbalance” what Cohn was doing last year.

Trump announced in early May that he was seeking to implement a 100% tariff on all movies “produced in Foreign Lands.” The history of Cannes dates back to World War II, when it emerged as an alternative to the government-controlled Venice Film Festival and sought to oppose the rise of fascism.

Jeremy Strong opted for another pink look during the Cannes opening ceremony. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Strong showed off his unique style again for the opening ceremony, opting again for pink. He wore a salmon suit, silk bowtie, and new rose gold sunglasses for the event.