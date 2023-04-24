Succession’s Brian Cox Lands a Perfectly Villainous New Role

Succession star Brian Cox isn’t done playing the bad guy.

After being killed off in a shocking third episode of Succession’s final season, the Emmy-winning actor is moving from playing America’s most terrifying media mogul to playing a James Bond villain on Amazon Studios’ unscripted competition show 007’s Road to a Million.

The show will see teams of two competing in challenges inspired by the classic movie series for a $1.2 million prize. Cox is leaving Logan Roy behind to become “The Controller,” a perhaps equally nefarious personality who “controls the fate of the contestants” and “revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome,” according to Amazon.

Described as incredibly wealthy, “villainous and cultured,” Cox’s new character seems to draw some eerie similarities to his last.

“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure,” Cox said of his new role. “As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

The British game show will be shot worldwide in sites famous to the 007 franchise including the Scottish Highlands, Venice and Jamaica. Contestants will need to conquer obstacles and answer questions hidden in these locations to progress through the show.

MGM Alternative and 72 Films’ 007’s Road to a Million will be launched later this year on Prime Video in collaboration with James Bond franchise producers EON Productions.

Succession’s final episode will air in May after four seasons.