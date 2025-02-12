Hot Takessee-this

The Juicy Bravo Breakup That Is Upending This Hit Reality TV Show

DON'T ACTIVATE ME

Everything you need to know about the Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover breakup, and what it means for the new season of “Summer House.”

Eddie Mouradian
Eddie Mouradian 

Freelance Writer

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover on "Watch What Happens Live"
Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Eddie Mouradian

Eddie Mouradian

Freelance Writer

eddie_mouradian

eddie.mouradian@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Industry News‘SNL’ Alum Shocks With Confession About O.J. Simpson Episode
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Reviews‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Will Save the Flailing Marvel Universe
Nick Schager
CelebrityHow Kanye Tricked Super Bowl Advertisers Into Promoting Swastika Shirts
Joey McFadden
Celebrity‘Real Housewives’ Star Undergoes Emergency Surgery to Remove ‘Multiple’ Brain Tumors
Liam Archacki
Hot TakesThe ‘Severance’ Masturbation Story Is Actually Important
Gayle Sequeira