Breaking: They Finally Gave Superman a Personality

The embodiment of truth and justice is back, but this time, he has a dog named Krypto.

DC Studios just dropped the first trailer for the new Superman reboot, and the the footage already has fans stoked. The film centers around Superman (David Corenswet), following him on his journey of self-discovery as he tries to carve out a place in the world as both the alien from Krypton and the human Clark Kent.

However, he soon finds out that society now sees his type of heroism as old-fashioned.

“Today, the Secretary of Defense said he was going to look into your actions,” Lois Lane says to Superman in the trailer as she interviews him, implying that the government isn’t thrilled with his interference in their plans.

He laughs and shakes his head, before responding: “My actions? I stopped a war!”

Directed by James Gunn, known for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad, the film stars Rachel Brosnahan as Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane; Nicholas Hoult as the villain Lex Luthor; and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner.

DC fans quickly shared their excitement about the trailer, praising the studio for finally giving them a Superman with a bit of personality instead of the usual stoicism, and showing the hero realistically struggling with the politics of the American government.

I can’t believe we’re getting a movie where Superman has a personality and isn’t just extremely stoic the whole time pic.twitter.com/CtRmkI0Kpj — Warpingfist (@Warpingfist64) May 14, 2025

It seems this movie dared to ask the bold question "what if Superman was an actual three-dimensional character instead of just an idea to worship” pic.twitter.com/KdCS3Re2L8 — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) May 14, 2025

also i love how they're showing how he's justifiably getting frustrated with how there are rules to saving people, when all he wants to do is try to help and save people



they never really showed superman crashing out about it in the present movies except in smallville (show) + pic.twitter.com/nKStATWWVK — honey (@saintpattinson) May 14, 2025

“‘Kindness in a world where kindness is considered old fashioned’ Love it!” one YouTuber commented.

“I’m so ready for DC and Superman to take back the superhero genre,” another person wrote.

Superman will hit theaters on Jul. 11, hopefully living up to all the expectations fans have for it.