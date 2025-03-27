The Reason Everyone’s Weeping Over an Episode of ‘Survivor’

I’m crying. You’re crying. Jeff Probst is crying. We’re all crying.

Since its conception, CBS’ reality competition series Survivor has always been about how well someone can play the game. Every season, millions of viewers eagerly gather in front of their television screens to watch a new group of islanders try to outwit, outplay, and outlast one another.

But in Wednesday night’s episode, the moment that captured the nation’s attention wasn’t about some clever machinations or controversial voting. Instead, it was a heartwarming and pure exchange between two contestants—Eva Erickson and Joe Hunter—that had everyone’s eyes glued to their TV screens, with tears streaming down their faces and snot coming out of their noses.

It’s a moment that will go down in Survivor history—not just because it caused viewers to weep collectively, but it also got to the host, Jeff Probst, who broke down in tears for the first time in 48 seasons.

It all started with a tough immunity challenge. In the game, contestants had to haul a boat through the water, remove a chest from the boat, then open the chest and remove the balls sitting inside of it, and finally, each member had to take a ball and put it through a table maze. (It sounds simple, but it’s not.)

During the challenge, Erickson, who has autism, begins to struggle, unable to get her ball past the first part of the maze. She tries over and over again, but without success, and her frustration grows to the point that she begins weeping. The camera then cuts to Hunter, who is watching from the sidelines concerned. He is also the only islander who knows about her autism.

Eventually, Erickson finishes the maze, and her tribe wins the challenge. Everyone erupts into cheers, except for Erickson, who begins to break down with emotion. Once again, the camera cuts to Hunter, leaning on his knees and watching the situation, clearly wishing he could help her.

“Joe, do you want to go over and help her?” Probst asks him after seeing what was happening.

Hunter nods and rushes over to Erickson, who runs to meet him. The two embrace, with Hunter holding Erickson in his arms as she sobs.

After calming down, Erickson reveals her diagnosis to the rest of the cast, saying: “Everyone who has autism should not be ashamed to ask for help and ashamed to receive it.”

Probst thanks Erickson for sharing her story and explaining what an inspiration she was to others before suddenly getting choked up as well.

“Now you got me,” Probst says through tears. “I’m a parent, too, and I do see it. Wow, this has never happened. But I see it too, and it’s why I love Survivor.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Probst walked readers through his decision to allow Hunter to go over and comfort Erickson when he typically keeps the tribes separate before and after a challenge.

“My decision to ask Joe if he wanted to go over and give Eva comfort wasn’t really a decision at all — it was instinct. I’m sure somewhere in the back of my mind I ran through a quick mental checklist to make sure I wasn’t compromising the integrity of the game,” Probst said. “But the truth is, moments like this transcend anything else that is happening. It’s not about logic or rules; it’s about being human.”

Probst also gives readers insight into why he got so emotional during the moment between Hunter and Erickson.

“As Eva was telling her story, I was so proud of her that my emotions started to even out and I actually thought I had a handle on things,” Probst explained. “But when I said the words ‘mom and dad,’ it triggered the parent in me and something cracked open. It wasn’t just about Eva anymore — it was about every young person searching for the words to express who they are, and every parent trying to understand, support, and protect their child through it.”

After the episode aired, viewers took to social media to share how emotional the moment made them.

Watching Joe hold Eva and calm her down after her episode was one of the most touching moments I’ve ever seen on #Survivor #Survivor48 pic.twitter.com/pWJcBqmLjW — Ron Rubin (@ronaldrubin) March 27, 2025

“Watching Joe hold Eva and calm her down after her episode was one of the most touching moments I’ve ever seen on #Survivor #Survivor48,” one person wrote on X.

“I’m crying,” another viewer exclaimed on Reddit.

“No fr I was crying Jeff was crying everyone was crying. One of the most amazing moments in the entire show’s history,” another person commented.

It’s safe to say Kleenex sales were probably through the roof last night.