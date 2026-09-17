Sydney Sweeney’s Co-Star Mocks Her Naked ‘Cam Girl’ Descent

Sharon Stone, 68, is not impressed with the direction of her Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney’s career.

Stone starred as studio executive Patty Lance, opposite Sweeney’s Cassie Howard in Season 3 of HBO’s Euphoria. Patty offers Cassie a major role on a fictional soap opera with one condition: Cassie, who’s been raking in cash through her OnlyFans page, must delete the account to build a mainstream image.

Sharon Stone as Patty Lance in “Euphoria.” HBO

“In Euphoria, I tried to get Sydney Sweeney’s character to stop being a cam girl and to come and work for me on the series I was producing called L.A. Nights,” Stone told Variety. “And she agreed to stop being a cam girl.”

In that regard, Stone added, Sweeney’s real-life trajectory diverges from her character’s.

“As you can see from Sydney’s new lingerie line, it didn’t take,” she said.

The MAGA-friendly Sweeney has been on a run of posing nude in scandalous photoshoots for her own company and other brands. She received a torrent of online backlash after her nude photoshoot for the sports betting platform Novig went viral, with female athletes speaking out against its misogyny.

The actress joins Novig as a strategic partner. Youtube/ Sydney Sweeney

“There are so many different ways to get people’s attention rather than sexualising women’s sport once again,” Australian field hockey player and Olympian Jocelyn Bartram wrote on Instagram. “For another woman to bring female athletes down to such a level when we have fought so long to be recognized by our male counterparts and are still fighting to prove we belong every day, just leaves me speechless.”

In retaliation, Sweeney posted a series of nude images of major sports stars from ESPN Magazine’s now-defunct Body Issue series on her Instagram account. Despite her lack of an athletic career, she tried to justify her participation in Complex, saying she grew up loving and playing several sports, including soccer, skiing, and MMA.

Cast member Sydney Sweeney attends a premiere for the television series "Euphoria" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“Her ad is to promote gambling, not athleticism,” wrote Australia’s Cheek Media.

Sweeney’s past campaigns have also generated controversy. In July 2025, she came under fire for her feature in an American Eagle advertisement, which people believe contains White supremacist undertones and which MAGA has embraced.

Trump said of Sweeney at the time, “She’s a registered Republican? Now I love her ad.”