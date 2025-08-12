Sylvester Stallone to Hand Over Rambo Role to Young Star

The upcoming Rambo prequel has reportedly found a new actor to take on Sylvester Stallone’s famous character.

Sources told Deadline that 29-year-old Noah Centineo of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before fame is attached to star as Rambo in the new film showcasing the character’s origin. The film, titled John Rambo, will film next year in Thailand, the site reports.

The story will reportedly chronicle the events before the 1982 film and follow a young Rambo during the Vietnam War. The plot details are still secret, and Stallone—though reportedly aware that Centineo will be taking up the Rambo mantle—is not involved with the new film.

Centineo is best known for his role as Peter in Netflix’s teen dramedy To All The Boys, but also played opposite Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam and starred in the Netflix series The Recruit. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Centineo is best known for his role as Peter in Netflix’s teen dramedy To All The Boys, but also played opposite Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam and starred in the Netflix series The Recruit.

John Rambo will be Centineo’s first leading role in a major action franchise and mark a pivot from the rom-com heartthrob status that launched his initial fame. He’ll also star as Ken Masters, alongside Jason Momoa, in the 2026 live action adaptation of the Street Fighter video games.

Sylvester Stallone on the set of 'First Blood.' Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

John Rambo will be the sixth film about the character’s adventures and the first without Stallone.