‘Yellowstone’ Creator Finally Explains Star’s Controversial Exit

Taylor Sheridan is shedding new light on Kevin Costner’s dramatic departure from Yellowstone.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, the 56-year-old creator addressed the long-rumored tension surrounding Costner’s exit from the hit show, insisting the actor’s departure was always part of the original plan.

Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan of 'Yellowstone' Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

According to Sheridan, Costner, 71, was initially only expected to star as ranch patriarch John Dutton for the show’s first three seasons before the story shifted focus to the next generation of the Dutton family.

“We originally conceived it together that it was three seasons and then the baton is handed,” Sheridan said.

But as Yellowstone became one of television’s biggest hits, Sheridan said network executives were reluctant to let Costner leave.

Taylor Sheridan for the "1923" Las Vegas premiere David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+

“The notion of giving up a hit before it had run out of juice to squeeze is very foreign to a network,” Sheridan said, adding that some cable companies even wanted guarantees about how many seasons the show would produce because of its popularity.

Sheridan also pushed back on speculation of a major falling out, saying Costner was ultimately ready to move on.

“He was ready to go,” Sheridan said. “He had other things he wanted to do, but he stayed on for another two seasons.”

Costner officially exited the series in 2024 after months of reports about scheduling conflicts tied to his Horizon film franchise and disagreements over production timelines. His character was later killed off during the second half of Season 5 in a storyline that revealed John Dutton had died by suicide.

Kevin Costner, holding Oscars wins for Best Picture and Best Director Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

After the episode aired, Costner admitted he had not even watched it and only learned about his character’s fate secondhand. During a 2024 interview speaking on SiriusXM’s The Michael Smerconish Program, the actor said, “I heard it’s a suicide,” adding that the plot twist “doesn’t make me want to rush to go see it.”

Still, he defended Sheridan and the show’s writers, saying, “They’re smart people. Whatever they’re doing, they’ll figure it out.”

At the height of their dispute, Paramount claimed Costner was unwilling to commit to additional filming days for the second half of Season 5. Costner pushed back in a 2024 interview with Deadline.

”I made Yellowstone the first priority,” he said, “and to insinuate anything else would be wrong.”