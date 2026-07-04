Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘JUST&T Married’ at MSG

Pop megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced their marriage during a massive, star-studded hoopla at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Friday.

Official word on the couple’s relationship status came at 7:27 p.m. via several giant pink digital screens that displayed the “JUST&T Married” announcement outside the “World’s Most Famous Arena,” with the double Ts representing the newlyweds’ first names.

A screen displays a message referencing singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce outside Madison Square Garden. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

The deed may already have been done even before the big bash. “Multiple sources” informed Page Six that the couple got married quietly amid a “tiny group” of people in Nashville. Swift moved to Tennessee at the age of 14 to pursue her music career.

Page Six also reported that, according to a website that tracks Swift’s private jet, the couple was in Nashville on Sunday and made a series of stops in cities where the couple’s close friends and family members live, including Philadelphia—where Kelce’s father and brother reside—and Tampa, home to Swift’s dad Scott.

According to other press reports, including The Guardian and a statement from Swift’s camp, the wedding did take place at the Garden.

The couple did not have a traditional troupe of bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, Swift’s brother Austin Swift served as her “Man of Honor” and Jason Kelce was Travis’s best man.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pose backstage at the hit comedy "Oh, Mary!" on Broadway at The Lyceum Theatre on June 13, 2026. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Swift and Kelce, both 36, wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture. Swift also wore Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

The ritzy couple was hosting a major blow-out at the Garden to celebrate their nuptials with some 1,000 guests, including A-listers like Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Zoë Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Reese Witherspoon, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, and Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony.

Karli Kloss attended with husband Joshua Kushner, despite rumors of a rift between her and Swift.

The couple donated a massive $26 million to charities in the lead-up to their big day and already threw a rehearsal dinner for 100 on Thursday night.

A line of black SUVs dropped off wedding guests in eye-popping gowns and tuxes as New York’s hoi polloi massed nearby in shorts. The Empire State Building glowed blue in honor or the couple. There were few social media photos by guests, who were told cell phones would not be allowed at the event. The New York Times wondered if the do could be even bigger than the annual star-studded annual Met gala with the event ranking among the most high-profile galas of all.

The superstars met in 2023 and announced their engagement last August on their social media accounts. Swift quipped then: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”