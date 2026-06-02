Taylor Swift’s Once-Close Friend Snubbed From Wedding

It’s going to be a “Cruel Summer” for some of Taylor Swift’s former friends who aren’t receiving an invite to her and NFL star Travis Kelce’s upcoming nuptials.

Model Keleigh Sperry and her husband, actor Miles Teller, will not be attending the rumored July wedding, according to Page Six. A source told TMZ that it’s a “sad time” in their friendship, while another source commented that they’ve drifted apart due to “differences in their lifestyles.” The source didn’t provide additional details.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pay no attention during Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Swift and Sperry were once close friends and often seen together at Chiefs games and nights out. Sperry even appeared in the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me: Taylor’s Version” in 2021.

There have been clues to their apparent estrangement before the latest reports, with their last public appearance together as a duo during the NFL Championship game in February of 2024.

Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2024. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

When asked about Kelce and Swift’s engagement by Parade last November, Teller responded vaguely: “I don’t know. That is gonna be, I imagine, one impressive wedding.” He added, “But yeah, just very happy for them. I’ve known Trav for a while, too, and I think they’re having a blast. That’s the point.” Teller appeared on Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, just one week later.

Sperry’s interactions with Swift on social media have also become less frequent; in the past two years, she has liked just two of Swift’s posts.