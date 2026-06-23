Team USA Olympic Legend Arrested on Drug Charges

Former Olympic skier Bode Miller, 48, has been arrested on misdemeanor drug charges in Idaho, according to court records.

Prosecutors charged the skier with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia from an incident that occurred on June 6. The specific substance involved has not been publicly disclosed.

Court records show Miller posted a $5,000 cash bond and was later released from custody. He has already entered not guilty pleas to both charges. Miller is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on July 29.

Bode Miller for the 2010 Winter Olympics Clive Rose/Getty Images

The arrest came just three days before the eighth anniversary of the death of Miller’s daughter, Emeline “Emmy” Miller. The toddler was 19 months old when she drowned in a neighbor’s swimming pool in California on June 9, 2018.

The tragedy profoundly changed the Miller family. In the years since, Miller and his wife, Morgan, have spoken openly about their grief and have worked to raise awareness about drowning prevention and water safety.

Bode and Morgan Miller at a red carpet. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The family has faced other frightening health emergencies. In 2023, three of their children were hospitalized after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning during an incident at their home. All three children safely recovered.

Miller and Morgan married in 2012 and share six children together. The former skier also has two children from previous relationships.

Bode Miller gets a kiss from his wife Morgan Beck-Miller while holding his child MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Widely regarded as one of the greatest alpine skiers in American history, Miller won six Olympic medals during his career, including a gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He also obtained two overall World Cup titles before retiring from professional skiing in 2017.

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