Celebrity

Ted Danson Shocked to Learn Larry David Hated Him on ‘Curb’

ART IMITATES LIFE?

The actor revealed to Seth Meyers that he had no idea he was playing himself as “the worst human being on the planet.”

Matt Wilstein
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Ted Danson on Curb
John Johnson/HBO

Ted Danson portrayed himself on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm for more than two decades. But it wasn’t until close to the end of the show’s run that he realized he was playing a jerk.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his new Netflix series A Man on the Inside, Danson recalled a scene from Curb Your Enthusiasm in which he overheard Larry David calling him a “real a-----e.”

“I was like, wait, what?” Danson said, explaining that he never read the parts of the script outlines—or watch the show, apparently. When he asked another co-star, Jeff Garlin, about his character’s reputation within the world of the show, Garlin said, “Oh, you’re just the worst human being on the planet, Larry hates you!”

Seth Meyers attempted to defend his guest as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, but Danson admitted, “I can be an a--hole around [Larry], he’s a dick.”

David also made Danson and his actual wife Mary Steenburgen get divorced on the show—even though they are very much still married in real life—so that Danson could start dating David’s fictional ex-wife Cheryl, played by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s wife Cheryl Hines.

“I’m an actor, I know I’m just pretending, but it didn’t feel that way,” Danson said, revealing the close friends actually thought they were divorced after watching the show. “Yeah, we decided to announce it on a sitcom,” he joked.

For more, listen to Seth Meyers talk about Donald Trump, JD Vance and his role as a political late-night comedian covering it all on The Last Laugh podcast.

Matt Wilstein

Matt Wilstein

Senior Editor

mattwilstein

matt.wilstein@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
obsessed‘Parks and Rec’s’ Jim O’Heir Reveals the Only Jerry Scene That Made Him ‘Uncomfortable’
Matt Wilstein
obsessedSecrets of ‘National Treasure’ Revealed—20 Years Later
Simon Bland
obsessedCher Says Ex-Husband Sonny Bono ‘Took All My Money’ in New Memoir
William Vaillancourt
obsessed‘Hot Frosty,’ Netflix’s Sexy Snowman Movie, Will Change Your Life
Kevin Fallon
obsessedSpectacular ‘Wicked’ Movie Is the Must-See Film Event of the Year
Kevin Fallon