‘One Battle After Another’ Star Torches Oscars Security Guard Over Handsy Incident

One Battle After Another actress Teyana Taylor had an unfortunate run-in at the Academy Awards last night.

Taylor, 35, was caught on camera angrily confronting a security guard at the event. Sources tell TMZ that Taylor was attempting to head backstage with her co-stars after the film won six awards, including Best Picture. Taylor was accompanied by Warner Bros. CEO Pam Abdy, according to TMZ, when the guard physically tried to stop her from walking past him.

The Best Supporting Actress nominee was heard saying, “You’re a man putting his hands on a female!” She repeatedly told the guard, “You’re very rude.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. Roger Kisby/The Academy via Getty Images

An attendee was heard intervening when Taylor explained the incident, “Cause he put his hands on a female.”

“He literally shoved me,” she said, looking tense.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Taylor’s representatives and the Academy for comment.

The cast and crew of Best Picture winner "One Battle After Another" pose during the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images

The actress was seen celebrating on stage with the cast and creators of One Battle After Another when the film bagged Best Picture. The movie won big at the Academy Awards, also earning Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Casting. Anderson was awarded Best Director, and Sean Penn won the film’s sole acting award for Best Supporting Actor, although he wasn’t present to receive it.

Taylor was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Battle, but the accolade went to Amy Madigan for Weapons. In her acceptance speech, Madigan paid tribute to Taylor and her fellow nominees, Sinners’ Wunmi Mosaku and Sentimental Value stars Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.

An anonymous Oscar voter told Variety last week, “While I’m a fan of One Battle After Another, Teyana Taylor’s character was tough for me to swallow."

Teyana Taylor as Perfidia in “One Battle After Another.” Warner Bros. Pictures

Critically acclaimed for her performance as a part of the ensemble cast in Paul Thomas Anderson’s feature, Taylor previously took home the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 83rd annual Golden Globes.