The 15 Hottest Reality TV Shows Premiering this Summer

Summer should be fun. And there is nothing fun about not watching reality TV!

Summer House may be winding down, but summer is packed full of salacious shows to dive into, from The Traitors rip-offs to classic competitions and the historic 20th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Here’s a rundown of 17 thrilling series sure to keep summer as fun as possible.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (WOW Presents/Paramount+) — May 8

18 Drag Race alums, including Morphine Love Dion, Sam Star, and Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, will sashay in search of a $200,000 cash prize, and more importantly, a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, as the iconic drag series returns for its 11th all-star season. Guest judges include Kate Hudson—fresh off an Oscar nomination—Cristina Ricci, LaToya Jackson, and Real Housewife Bronwyn Newport, sure to satiate eager fans all summer long.

The Great American Baking Show (Roku) — May 11

We’re officially in the age of Roku originals, as the American spinoff of the U.K.’s Great British Bake Off returns for a fourth season. Casey Wilson and Andrew Rannells return as hosts alongside double-duty British judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Leith announced her departure from the original series earlier this year, citing her age, so this could be fans’ final chance to see the judging duo in action.

Chopped Castaways (Food Network) — May 12

The 30 Rock-ificiation of reality TV is complete now that foodies can watch elite chefs compete over an open flame on a remote island—all the while surviving “intense physical challenges”— in a Survivor-inspired Chopped spinoff. The eight-episode competition series will follow 12 chefs battling for a $100,000 prize using the classic cooking techniques of archery, spearfishing, and ocean diving, and, yes, they will incorporate the signature Chopped ingredient baskets.

Perfect Match (Netflix) — May 13

Netflix’s premier dating series is returning for a fourth season with yet another cast of reality TV offshoots looking for a second, third, or 15th chance at love. The series will follow 20 singles to a tropical villa where they have to match up and win “compatibility challenges” in order to find a Perfect Match—but they’ll settle for fame, too.

Hulu

In the City (Bravo) — May 19

No one does serendipitous synergy like Bravo. Following the Summer House scandal that shook dozens across the nation, the network is launching a spinoff following cast staples Lindsey Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, and Amanda Batula as they live their dramatic lives In the City. The trailer teases the official fallout of Cooke and Batula that led the couple—whose marriage was showcased on Summer House Season 6—to separate, and even hints at an appearance from West Wilson, whose budding relationship with Batula has the duo in hot water. Summer has just begun for this dysfunctional crew.

Food Network’s Top 10 (Food Network) — May 25

In need of some old-school Food Network? This new series will take viewers across the country to break down classic, craveable dishes—and where to get them. Food Network’s Top 10 kicks off with an episode devoted to pizza, showcasing and ranking the 10 spots that do it best. The first episode alone will feature more than a dozen celebrity chefs, from Esther Choi to Owen Han, before the show dives into burgers, brunch, and BBQ.

The Mob (Hulu) — May

Do you love The Traitors? Were you obsessed with Parker Posey on The White Lotus? Have you ever wanted to see Debi Mazar and Real Househusband Joe Gorga in the same room? Then Hulu has the show for you! The Mob will follow a group of celebrities competing for up to $250,000 in an Italian villa through a series of mob-related jobs, all hosted by the Party Girl herself. Will the appointed don stay in power or topple under the pressure? Did Debi Mazar lose a bet to end up here? Does this show actually exist? Find out this May on Hulu.

Hulu

Love Island USA (Peacock) — June 2

America’s favorite dating show is ready to fill the void left by Taylor Frankie Paul’s lost season of The Bachelorette as Love Island USA returns for its eighth season. The series, hosted by Vanderpump alum Ariana Madix, will follow its astronomical run as Peacock’s biggest original series with an entire month of daily drops, sure to give fans an excuse to stay in and live vicariously through some wonderfully deranged contestants all summer.

America’s Got Talent (NBC) — June 2

Your grandparents’ favorite series is back for its 21st season, as a cast of talented hopefuls will compete once again for $1 million before returning judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, “Mel B,” and Howie Mandel. Two decades strong, the series looks to lock in its crown as broadcast’s biggest summer series. After all, where else can you watch an acrobat compete with an 11-year-old choir singer?

American Ninja Warrior (NBC) — June 8

The high-octane obstacle course competition will return for its 18th season this summer, where elite athletes will once again compete to take home $250,000. Upping the ante, the season will debut a first-ever three-way racecourse, pitting three Ninjas against each other in a head-to-head race to the finish line.

Million Dollar Nannies (Freeform/Hulu) — June 17

We know all about the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but what of the Ibiza-based nannies? This June, Hulu will dive into the luxurious lives of eight nannies (including a former Kardashian/Jenner employee!) who moved to Ibiza to launch an elite agency. Of course, interpersonal drama could threaten to derail the group—or bring them closer than ever. The series will launch its first two episodes on Freeform before dropping in full on Hulu the next day.

Hulu

Project Runway (Freeform/Hulu/Disney+) — July 9

If you miss Heidi Klum on America’s Got Talent, you can find her back in her natural habitat as host and judge of Project Runway, now in its second season on Hulu. Cristian Srirano returns as a mentor alongside judges Law Roach—Zendaya’s celebrity stylist—and Nina Garcia, who will critique 22 aspiring designers, the most in Project Runway history. Could its biggest season be its best yet?

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (ABC) — July 13

The Dancing with the Stars renaissance is in full swing, and this July, 12 dancers will live together and compete for a chance to join the cast for the upcoming fall season. Hosted by Robert Irwin, winner of the most recent of DWTS and son of wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, the series will employ longtime pro Mark Ballas as a judge alongside his mother Shirley Ballas and a rotating third judge.

ABC

House of Stassi (Freeform/Hulu) — July 29

The Hulu extended universe has gone all in on the House of Stassi Schroeder, previously exiled from Bravo following a decade stint on Vanderpump Rules. The new docuseries will follow Schroeder and familiar faces Katie Maloney, Beau Clark, and Kristina Kelly as Schroeder looks to re-cement herself in pop culture, with early reports teasing a falling out between longtime best friends Schroeder and Maloney. The series will debut with a two-episode sneak peek on Freeform a day before the full series drops on Hulu.

Hulu

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)

The record-breaking 20th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County doesn’t have an official release date yet. But expect to see the inaugural Housewives series welcome back the “OG of the OC,” Vicki Gunvalson, who last held an orange in Season 13. Joined by the longest-running Housewife, Tamra Judge, alongside veterans Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador, the season will follow the Housewives from the infamous Coto de Caza community all the way to Japan.