‘The Bear’ Star Urges Latinas to Vote in Tearful Emmy Speech

The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas used her platform to urge Latinas everywhere to vote during her acceptance speech at the Emmys Sunday, where she won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

“To all the Latinas who’re looking at me, keep believing and vote,” she said, “Vote for your rights.”

Both the Trump and Harris campaigns have been working (and spending) overtime to court the Latino vote. At a Vegas rally Friday, Trump attempted to connect with the Hispanic community by spotlighting the support of Reggaeton star Nicky Jam, who he ultimately misgendered upon mention. The star then joined him on stage at the rally, further exacerbating the mistake.

The Harris campaign promptly trolled the gaffe, as the two battle to win the majority of the community’s support.

Colón-Zayas has played Tina Marrero on all three seasons of The Bear. Sunday’s win is her first Emmy, beating out much bigger names in her category like Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett.