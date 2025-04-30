They say the sisters who kill together stay together.

The first trailer just dropped for Amazon Prime Video’s The Better Sister, a new series that follows estranged sisters Chloe (Jessica Biel) and Nicky (Elizabeth Banks), who must come together to unravel their complicated family history and find out the truth behind the murder of Adam (Corey Stoll), Chloe’s husband who also used to be Nicky’s husband.

“This is my sister,” Chloe says in the trailer to her lawyer (Gloria Reuben).

“And Ethan’s mother,” Nicky adds before Chloe jumps in to clarify. “Biological. Ethan lives with me.”

After the lead detective investigating Adam’s murder realizes that someone staged the crime scene to look like a robbery gone wrong, she quickly begins to suspect those closest to him. First, there is his wife, Chloe, the control freak. Next, there is Nicky, his ex-wife, potentially with a grudge. And finally, there is Ethan, the teen caught in the middle of this tricky family dynamic.

“Wake up, Chloe! They think Ethan killed his father!” Nicky yells at her sister.

Based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Alafair Burke, the series has eight episodes and stars Matthew Modine, Kim Dickens, Lorraine Toussaint, Michael Harney, Frederick Weller, and Bobby Naderi.

The Better Sister will arrive on the streaming platform on May 29, showing everyone just how far some families are willing to go to protect each other.