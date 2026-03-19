‘The Daily Show’ Mocks MAGA’s Bizarre Spin on Rising Oil Prices

President Donald Trump’s MAGA mouthpieces have a simple message as his war on Iran sends gas prices soaring, according to The Daily Show, telling the country to “stop b----ing.”

The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper mocked Trump and his allies for insisting that putting up with rising prices is a sacrifice Americans should expect to make in wartime.

Trump's war on Iran has sent gas prices soaring. Mike Blake/REUTERS

“So, high gas prices have MAGAworld in a tricky position now, because there’s no way to spin it as a good thing to the American people, unless...” the host said.

Klepper then displayed prominent MAGA voices, including Newsmax’s Greg Kelly and Carl Higbie, and Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow.

"People are talking like this is the end of the world," Larry Kudlow said. YouTube/Fox Business

Kudlow, Fox’s financial news commentator who also served as the director of the National Economic Council during Trump’s first term, said, “People are talking like this is the end of the world. No, it’s not.”

“I can handle the gas prices. People can handle the gas prices,” Kelly declared. “We’re hardly ever called on to sacrifice anything anymore. Freedom is not free. Americans are going to have to make some sacrifices.” Meanwhile, a commentator said on Fox News, “For gas prices to go up a little bit, it’s suddenly raising so much concern...think of how much worse it was in World War II than what we’re facing now.”

“Is that the bar now?!” Klepper exclaimed. “It’s not as bad as the worst war in human history, so stop b----ing?”

President Donald Trump, pictured March 11, argued oil prices going up is a good thing as costs surge due to his war in Iran. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“I mean, you can dismiss any concerns that way. Oh, you’re upset because home ownership is out of reach? You know who else doesn’t have a home? Saving Private Ryan," he mocked.

Klepper said MAGA is “shaming the American public for complaining about prices.”

MAGA has desperately tried to control the narrative around the energy crisis engulfing the U.S.

The president, a billionaire, has argued that surging oil prices are actually a good thing. “The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money,” Trump said on Truth Social. His economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, echoed this sentiment, telling CNBC that the “hurt” caused to consumers is “really the last of our concerns right now.”

GUILLERMO RIVAS PACHECO,JULIE PE/AFP via Getty Images

Top oil executives warned the White House that the energy crisis would worsen if disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continued, sending global energy markets into further disarray.

Drivers are facing the highest gas prices in the last two and a half years, according to the Associated Press. The last time prices were this high was in September 2023.