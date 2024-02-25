The ‘Devil Wears Prada’ SAG Awards Reunion Was So Damn Cute

A Devil Wears Prada reunion? At the SAG Awards? Groundbreaking.

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway met up at Saturday evening’s Screen Actors’ Guild Awards, taking the stage to present the very first award of the night. Streep, who starred as Miranda Priestly in the 2006 flick, came out alone before she was joined by the other women. While sauntering up to front and center stage, Streep ran into the microphone set out for her.

“Two things,” Streep began, laughing. “I forgot my glasses, clearly, and the envelope!”

Blunt and Hathaway then flanked Streep, passing her those iconic chunky frames and the envelope for the Best Actor in a Comedy Series category. Rumor has it that one of them was hiding the surprise ninth Harry Potter book under their dress, too.

“It’s the age old question,” Streep continued, now surrounded by her former co-stars. “Where does the character end and the actor begin?”

“Well, as we’ve just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins,” Blunt quipped.

This was (hopefully) a sarcastic remark from Blunt, who starred as icy Miranda’s head assistant Emily. Miranda, a fashion mag editor-in-chief loosely based on Vogue’s Anna Wintour, hasn’t an ounce of the same warmth that Streep has.

Although Streep took a moment to protest on stage, Hathaway stopped her. “No, no,” she went on, pointing towards the envelope in Streep’s hands. “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.”

Fans of The Devil Wears Prada flocked to social media to share clips from the reunion. “The devil wears prada is literally my comfort movie,” one user shared. “This means SO MUCH to me.”

That’s all!