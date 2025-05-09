The Beach Scene In ‘Hacks’ Is What True Love Looks Like

True love looks like Hacks’ beach scene.

After more than half a season of feuding, backstabbing, and underlying romantic tension (sort of), the two leading ladies of HBO’s hit comedy series, Ava (Hannah Einbinder) and Deborah (Jean Smart), finally meet each other on common ground.

And all it took was a coyote and Ava trying to kill herself. Or, at least, Deborah thinking that Ava is trying to kill herself.

Titled “Mrs. Table,” the episode sees Deborah winning the “Courage in Comedy” award. And Ava? Ava is crashing out, even quitting her job as head writer for the late-night show.

Hannah Einbinder Max

At first, Deborah pretends not to care, but any good Hacks fan will know that there is more than just a hint of worry in her eyes when Ava doesn’t return to work the next day. When she gets home after filming, Deborah is spurred into action after a coyote almost kills her beloved corgi, Barry.

Shaken from the experience, Deborah realizes that, like Barry, she wouldn’t be able to take the loss of Ava, so she goes looking for her, hitting up her usual spots.

i'll never be over this pic HELP pic.twitter.com/aQPOlM5ZOh — mike HACKS SPOILERS (@avadanielsbf) May 9, 2025

Thankfully, a nice woman at “Girl Twirl,” a bar for gay line dancing in Silver Lake, tells Deborah to check her “FindMy,” which leads her to a beach. What comes next is one of the most powerful examples of love that has ever graced our television screens.

Thinking Ava is in the water, Deborah jumps into the ocean in her SECOND-BEST fur coat and swims out to rescue her. That’s right, everyone, she’s literally ruining her fur coats for Ava. Realizing the woman swimming isn’t Ava, Deborah returns to the shore, looking like a sad drowned rat, where she eventually happens upon Ava, who is going for a stroll on the beach.

“I’m not suicidal. I just wanna die!” Ava says to Deborah, after Deborah tells her that she went into the water looking for her. And if she were going to kill herself, Ava says, she would do it in a much funnier way, like wearing a suicide vest on Watch What Happens Live.

(Side note: I couldn’t stop cackling when she said this, like that’s so real of her.)

As soon as the episode premiered, fans raved about the action, the drama, the romance that was the beach scene.

DEBORAH THROWING HERSELF AT THE SEA WORRIED BECAUSE AVA CANT SWIM IS THE MOST ROMANTIC THING I'VE EVER SEEN HER DO pic.twitter.com/fryCo33FKV — jean's FBI badge • hacks spoilers (@fwirbanks) May 9, 2025

What really sent the internet into a tizzy is what came as a result of the epic beach rescue—Ava and Deborah officially put an end to their feud.

“You can’t just quit,” Deborah says, telling Ava she will regret it. She also apologizes for setting her up to fail.

“I don’t know your voice anymore,” Ava replies, still not quite sure she can do the job.

However, Deborah isn’t worried at all, explaining: “You are my voice.”

If anyone needs me, I will be shaking screaming and crying on the floor. #Hacks pic.twitter.com/K1BUXarcc6 — berry (@sckberry) May 9, 2025

Needless to say, it’s going to take a while for Hacks fans to get over the beach scene.