The Most Heinous Looks From SAG Actor Awards Red Carpet

We are in the midst of award season. And direct from Hollywood on Sunday it’s the 32nd Actor Awards, the awards show formerly known as the SAG Awards.

And with a new name, there’s also a new broadcaster. Netflix is now the home of the Actor Awards, with key TV shows and movies including The Studio, The Pitt, The White Lotus, Sinners, Marty Supreme and One Battle After Another all up for major awards.

While Hollywood’s elite-and some influencers-have hit the red carpet, not everyone has hit a home run.

Ted Sarandos

Perhaps the Netflix CEO is representing the at-home audience in this denim-versus-dinner suit number?

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos rocks the jean and bowtie combo. Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah, who plays Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the new JFK Jr. drama Love Story, is channeling pillow chic. We’re not exactly sure what is happening with this bedtime look gone wrong.

Sarah Pidgeon is hoping no-one trips on her dress. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Hannah Stocking

The TikTok star opts for the mini-clutch, maxi-split combination in metallic green and gold.

Hannah Stocking is big on TikTok. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Kevin O’Leary

Another of Trump’s billionaire MAGA mates. Because it’s subtle and you may have missed it, Kev has a $20 million Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan trading card around his neck. There are 100 carats of diamonds surrounding it, purchased by the Shark Tank star with two investors. And you just know that even one of those two watches on his wrists is worth more than your annual wage.

Kevin O'Leary is really hoping you notice him. Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Kevin O'Leary shows off his investment. Tommaso Boddi/WWD via Getty Images

Ethan Hawke

Ethan channels early-80s Michael Jackson in a heavily braided military-style Hussar jacket, ready for some red-carpet cosplay swashbuckling.

Ethan Hawke has made a choice. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

This is... something. The comedian has a starring role in The Studio and has decided to go full Black Swan for the Actor Awards. Must be tricky sitting down in this.

Kathryn Hahn has gone peak frills. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Johnny Sibilly

The fabric looks like it was salvaged from a 70s motel. And is that a crocheted tie?

Johnny Sibilly has a lot going on. Tommaso Boddi/WWD via Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet

The Marty Supreme star has picked up a few tricks being in the orbit of the Kardashian klan and arrived armed with several looks. But his first red carpet outfit is giving us goosebumps. Lime green shirt, black vinyl suit and bolo tie.... yikes.

French-U.S. actor Timothee Chalamet one on of his looks. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

Star of The Till, the actress and producer’s dress appears to be modeled on the architecture of a fondue station.

Danielle Deadwyler is making a statement. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Every red carpet needs an outfit so sheer it’s almost NSFW. We have a winner.

Mindy Kaling opts for sheer luck. JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Eleanor Barnes

The influencer, aka Snitchery, is known for her visual cosplay. This time she’s auditioning for Big Bird’s edgy new pal who arrives on Sesame Street ready to ruffle some feathers.

Snitchery is already shedding feathers. Monica Schipper/WireImage

Parker Posey

Sleepwear escaping the bedroom for the red carpet has been a fixture this awards season and The White Lotus star could easily be in a very bougie nightgown.

Parker Posey is pretty in pink....sleepwear. Tommaso Boddi/WWD via Getty Images