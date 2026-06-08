The Most Heinous Looks From the 2026 Tony Awards

In the theater, the show must always go on, but by the time the red carpet walk had finished at Sunday’s 79th Tony Awards, the Daily Beast wished it hadn’t.

The stars of the stage gathered in New York on Sunday to honor the finest that Broadway has had to offer in the past 12 months. The answer? A lot of great productions and a lot of terrible outfits.

It was a dream night at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall for the musical theater-honoring Schmigadoon!, which scooped up Best Musical and also snaffled Best Original Score, Best Orchestrations, and Best Book of a Musical.

It was a stellar night too for feminist powerhouse Liberation, which can now put the Tony for Best Play in the trophy cabinet alongside its Pulitzer Prize.

That’s all great. The Beast is happy for them. But while P!nk’s maiden night hosting was beamed into living rooms by Trumpy billionaire Larry Ellison’s Paramount+, this publication’s eyes were preoccupied by what it could see on the red carpet (which was actually blue). Here’s what we wish we hadn’t seen.

Georgina Chapman

The Project Runway All Stars alum and Harvey Weinstein ex is no stranger to the red carpet, but that didn’t stop her from dressing like a melted Oscars gong.

Georgina Chapman turned up to the Tonys looking like a melted Oscar. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

P!nk

One of the night’s stars, first-time host P!nk, made a bang with her opening performance that lived up to the award’s Broadway sensibilities.

This wasn’t her only outfit for the evening (there was even a top hat), but the Beast can’t help but feel that this one looks like a tree out of the Jon Snow plot line of Game of Thrones.

Sadly, winter hath arrived already.

The evening's host, P!nk, came looking like a tree from north of the Game of Thrones Wall Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

Rick Edinger

Musical director Rick Edinger came dressed as the Pink Panther, or a marshmallow, or a flamingo. Honestly, you take your pick, dear reader, because they all work.

🦩

Rick Edinger went full marshmallow. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

Sam Pinkleton

Choreographer Sam Pinkleton went for a floral take on a ballroom dancer. Now we’ve all seen his nipple.

Nip slip. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

Jordan Roth

It was a night where out-of-the-ordinary headwear was kept to a minimum. Preeminent creative director Jordan Roth didn’t get the memo, however, and came neatly ensconced in a bird’s nest.

Jordan Roth pretended to be a bird's nest. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

Justin Mikita

Things are often made far, far worse by the context they are in. That is, unfortunately, the case for Justin Mikita’s daring spotted tux, which was made to look like that of a kid’s magician by his husband, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and his classy ocean blue ensemble.

We spotted one of the worst. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

Jen Schriever

It’s a shame for Jen Schriever that no one outdid her on the ‘come dressed as a trash bag brief’ this year.

Honestly, the Beast has seen more trash bag-like fits at awards in the past. But someone’s outfit has to look the most like a garbage sack, and at the 79th Tonys, it is, unfortunately, Best Musical Lighting Designer winner Schriever (Lost Boys).

Jen Schriever went in on the bag visual. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

Clinton Kelly

We don’t know if former The Chew host Clinton Kelly was short of time getting ready, but why did he come looking like he’d just carried out a heist on his neighborhood florist?

Why all the flowers? Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

James Carpinello

The Punisher star James Carpinello came looking like he needed to get back to a night dealing blackjack on a floating casino.

Twist, please.

James Carpinello's jacket gave casino dealer. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

Lesley Manville 🍊

Lesley Manville is one of the greats, as evidenced by her Best Leading Actress in a Play win.

She also came dressed in the skin of a giant tangerine.

More like Lesley Manderin. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

Bess Wohl

It was a special night for Liberation writer Bess Wohl, who loved it all so much she came dressed like a love heart.

Bess Wohl ❤️s the Tonys. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

Layton Williams

Bad Education star Layton Williams dropped jaws with this ensemble, which somehow manages to be both the birds and the wire they are sitting on. It’s giving vultures on a phone line.

Layton Williams went for a bird-on-the-head look. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS