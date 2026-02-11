The Most Heinous Looks From the Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Celebrity

A-listers pulled up to the annual luncheon in outfits that were either uninspired or over-the-top.

Julia Ornedo
Hollywood’s brightest stars gathered in Beverly Hills for a glitzy Oscars celebration and their annual class photo, but not everyone dressed their best.

The Oscar Nominees Luncheon marked its comeback on Tuesday after it was canceled last year due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Actors nominated across all 24 categories of the 98th Academy Awards rolled up to The Beverly Hilton to kick off festivities ahead of the awards ceremony on March 15.

Comedian Conan O’Brien is set to host the Oscars for the second year in a row. Hollywood’s biggest night will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Stars strolled onto the cream carpet in a variety of outfits—some more eyebrow-raising than others.

Kate Hudson

Best actress nominee Kate Hudson tried to hide the poor fit of her red gown by slapping a black belt on top of it, but the matching black gloves only highlighted the mismatch even more. The 46-year-old actress is nominated for her role in the musical drama Song Sung Blue.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Kate Hudson attends the 98th Oscar Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 10, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Kate Hudson Monica Schipper/WireImage

Hannah Beachler

Hannah Beachler is renowned for her production design prowess, but her keen eye didn’t seem to translate on the carpet, where she donned a puffy three-tier dress tinged in brown. The 55-year-old production designer is nominated for her work in Sinners, which now holds the record for the most Academy Award nominations in history.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Hannah Beachler attends the 98th Oscar Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 10, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Hannah Beachler WireImage

Lou Diamond Phillips

Lou Diamond Phillips, a member of the Academy Board of Governors, thought the Oscar Nominees Luncheon was the perfect opportunity to whip out his pink Capybara print shirt, paired with a salmon-colored suit.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Lou Diamond Phillips attends the 98th Oscar Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 10, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Lou Diamond Phillips WireImage

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor, 35, jammed in as many clashing textures as she could into her all-black ensemble. The One Battle After Another star got her first Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscar Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 10, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Teyana Taylor Monica Schipper/WireImage

Amy Madigan

Weapons star Amy Madigan toed the line between glitzy and gaudy in a silver suit with a jacquard floral print. The 75-year-old actress-producer-singer is also nominated for best supporting actress.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Amy Madigan attends the 98th Oscar Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 10, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Amy Madigan Monica Schipper/WireImage

Jessie Buckley

Best actress nominee Jessie Buckley went levels below understated in a plain black gown that ballooned at the bottom, paired with similarly uninspired black heels. The 36-year-old Irish actress is nominated for her work in Hamnet.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Jessie Buckley attends the 98th Oscar Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 10, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Jessie Buckley Monica Schipper/WireImage

Reece Feldman

Social media star Reece Feldman, who regularly rubs elbows with celebrities on his page GuyWithAMovieCamera, was all buttoned up — literally. The 27-year-old threw on a preppy outfit that he finished off with a massive bow right around his neck, and a bright yellow bag patterned after the cover of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Reece Feldman attends the 98th Oscar Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 10, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Reece Feldman Monica Schipper/WireImage

