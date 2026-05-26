The American Music Awards are back–and so are the barely-there red carpet looks.
The AMAs is no stranger to iconic red carpet looks. This is the event that gave us Britney and Justin’s double denim number in 2001. Jennifer Lopez made the award show the spiritual home of the near-naked look a decade later.
This year‘s red carpet may have been lacking in material, but certainly not celebrity power. Nikki Glaser was spotted in a lace-up corset while Teyana Taylor wowed in a busty purple dress with a flowing train.
But some stretched the nearly-nude look a little further than others.
Paula Abdul
The Straight Up star, who has won three AMAs, turned heads with this outfit, which just managed to keep her covered.
Lisa Rinna
The reality TV doyen delivers a business-meets-party vibe, leaving her bra behind but wearing a polkadot JFK tie. We’re not sure why either.
Amaya Espinal
The reality TV winner is channeling an Egyptian mummy, but with a Love Island twist. Looks uncomfortable as heck.
Eva Gutowski
The YouTuber, DJ and musician goes for the dress-in-a-shredder vibe.
Steve and Josie Stevens
Billy Idol’s long-time guitarist is permanently and brilliantly freeze-framed in 1985. He’s been married to his wife Josie for almost 20 years and she never fails to bring the Sunset Strip 80s rock chick vibes.
Tinashe
The awards are in Sin City, so the musician models the latest in Vegas bridal couture, perfect for that wedding that will be annulled 48 hours later.
Karol G
The Colombian singer-songwriter gives us major midriff.
GloRilla
The rapper is barely wearing this banana dress that shows as much skin as possible without being NSFW.
Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs
Our red carpet heroes are back. Ahead of the finale of Hacks, this comedy pair always dresses for the occasion. Please note the belt buckles with each other’s faces on them, and Meg’s strategically placed Cher-inspired wig.