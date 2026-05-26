The American Music Awards are back–and so are the barely-there red carpet looks.

The AMAs is no stranger to iconic red carpet looks. This is the event that gave us Britney and Justin’s double denim number in 2001. Jennifer Lopez made the award show the spiritual home of the near-naked look a decade later.

This year‘s red carpet may have been lacking in material, but certainly not celebrity power. Nikki Glaser was spotted in a lace-up corset while Teyana Taylor wowed in a busty purple dress with a flowing train.

But some stretched the nearly-nude look a little further than others.

Paula Abdul

The Straight Up star, who has won three AMAs, turned heads with this outfit, which just managed to keep her covered.

Paula Abdul attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna

The reality TV doyen delivers a business-meets-party vibe, leaving her bra behind but wearing a polkadot JFK tie. We’re not sure why either.

Reality star Lisa Rinna attends the American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25, 2026. IAN MAULE/AFP via Getty Images

Lisa Rinna, tie detail, attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images

Amaya Espinal

The reality TV winner is channeling an Egyptian mummy, but with a Love Island twist. Looks uncomfortable as heck.

Amaya Espinal at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dick Clark Productions/Dick Clark Productions via Getty

Eva Gutowski

The YouTuber, DJ and musician goes for the dress-in-a-shredder vibe.

Eva Gutowski at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty

Steve and Josie Stevens

Billy Idol’s long-time guitarist is permanently and brilliantly freeze-framed in 1985. He’s been married to his wife Josie for almost 20 years and she never fails to bring the Sunset Strip 80s rock chick vibes.

Steve Stevens and wife Josie at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Tinashe

The awards are in Sin City, so the musician models the latest in Vegas bridal couture, perfect for that wedding that will be annulled 48 hours later.

Tinashe at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gilbert Flores/Dick Clark Productions via Getty

Karol G

The Colombian singer-songwriter gives us major midriff.

Karol G at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty

GloRilla

The rapper is barely wearing this banana dress that shows as much skin as possible without being NSFW.

GloRilla at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty

Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs

Our red carpet heroes are back. Ahead of the finale of Hacks, this comedy pair always dresses for the occasion. Please note the belt buckles with each other’s faces on them, and Meg’s strategically placed Cher-inspired wig.

Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gilbert Flores/Dick Clark Productions via Getty