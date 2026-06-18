‘The Pitt’ Star Says Her Legendary Ex’s ‘Ghost’ Haunts Her

Emmy Award-winning actress and star of The Pitt believes in ghosts.

In an interview with W Magazine, the star revealed that not only does she believe in ghosts, but that the ghost of her ex-husband Dennis Hopper has visited her multiple times.

LaNasa, 59, and Hopper were married from 1989 to 1992. Hopper, a giant of the New Hollywood era who directed Easy Rider, died in 2010 at the age of 74.

LaNasa and Hopper were married for three years in the late 80s and early 90s. Leonello Bertolucci/Sygma via Getty Images

“I do believe in ghosts,” LaNasa said. “The ghost of Dennis Hopper would not leave me alone for a really long time.”

Venturing a guess as to why that may have been the case, LaNasa, who won an Emmy Award in 2025 for her role as Nurse Dana in The Pitt, said, “We’d been divorced for a very long time, but I was the last wife that he’d been with that he wasn’t currently divorcing, so I think that level of intimacy when you’re dying is maybe only something you can do with a partner?”

Hopper filed for divorce from Victoria Duffy in January 2010, citing her “outrageous conduct” and calling her “insane,” “inhuman,” and “volatile,” but their divorce had not been finalized at the time of his death.

Hopper was married a total of five times. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for CineVegas

Detailing the visits she received from Hopper’s ghost, LaNasa said, “He visited me first in ways that were scary. He came one time where he was at the Academy Awards, and he was in a wheelchair, and he fell down, and it was super upsetting.”

“He used to come over me in like, a sweat, and I told him he had to leave me alone, and then he did. And then I felt really weird about it,” she added.

LaNasa won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2025 for her role as Nurse Dana on HBO Max's ‘The Pitt.’ Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

“The day that I told someone I felt really weird about it, I walked home an odd way and ran into a gallery that had all of his photographs up, and a photograph of him in the very back of the gallery with a fedora on, winking at the camera,” she continued. “So I felt like he was letting me go, and then he came to me shortly after that in a dream.”

“We were both in a cafeteria in Greece, and he told me that he was ok, and that he wasn’t in pain anymore, and he was good, and I never heard from him again.”

LaNasa was 22 when she married Hopper, 53. The couple had one son together, Henry Lee Hopper. LaNasa went on to marry and divorce actor French Stewart before marrying her now-husband, Melrose Place and Dynasty star Grant Show, in 2012.

Hopper, who had already been married three times by the time he wed LaNasa, only married once more, tying the knot with Victoria Duffy in 1996. He had four children with four of his wives, fathering three daughters in addition to his son with LaNasa.