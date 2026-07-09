‘The Pitt’ Star Reveals Trump’s Huge Impact on Season 3

The Pitt star Noah Wyle said that Donald Trump will be a major part of the drama in the HBO Max hit’s upcoming season.

Speaking to Deadline, Wyle, who plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, revealed that The Pitt’s third season will make a first-ever change to its timeline.

“Up until now, we’ve plotted our show almost in real time when people are watching. We’ve written the shows eight months before we air, but we’ve written them to take place in the time and place in which they are being watched this season,” he said. “We didn’t do that this season.”

“The Pitt” is the most Emmy-nominated show this year, with 25 nods. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

For Season 3, “What we’re depicting is Thursday, November 12, 2026, and it will be aired in January of 2027.” The change will enable the show to tackle Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” he explained.

“We will be talking about where we’ve just been for the first time, and not where we’re going,” Wyle continued. “That was a decision made because there’s going to be a lot of anticipation and fear and preparation going into January and the execution of the Big Beautiful Bill that will have a lot of ramifications in Americans’ lives.”

The show's third season will take place in the past for the first time, Wyle revealed on Thursday. Warrick Page/Warrick Page/MAX

The real-time medical drama, in which each episode takes place over one extended shift in Dr. Robby’s understaffed emergency department at a fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, covered a 15-hour shift over Labor Day weekend in the first season and a chaotic July 4 shift ten months later.

The series touches every aspect of U.S. medical care, including hospital bureaucracy, insurance hangups, and family services. Season 2 took on ICE in a controversial story arc that Wyle said in April HBO wanted to scale back.

“The negotiation was being driven by political reasons, creative reasons, fear, uncertainty, all sorts of legitimate reasons,” he told Variety at the time. But “when I saw what we had done, I actually think we arrived at something more elegant and a little bit more restrained, which leaves a little bit more ambiguity in it than we may have started out with,” he added, saying it was “healthier for the storyline in the long run.”

“The Pitt” doctors come face-to-face with ICE agents in the show's second season. Warrick Page/HBO Max

For the third season, Wyle said they plan to take on a Trump move that will have a more direct impact on hospitals than his massive ICE deployments, as the so-called Big, Beautiful Bill takes effect.

According to the Urban Institute, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will impose “new, burdensome work requirements and more frequent, six-month eligibility redeterminations for adults covered by the ACA Medicaid expansion.”

The organization predicts that between 4.9 million and 10.1 million people could lose Medicaid coverage by 2028. According to the Center for Medicare Advocacy, the act will eliminate over $1 trillion from health programs, which the Center calls the “largest rollback of federal support for healthcare in American history.” Food insecurity is also expected to be exacerbated, as the Act will cut at least at least $120 billion from SNAP.

Shawn Hatosy, Nicole Wolf, and Noah Wyle. Warrick Page/HBO Max

By setting the series a few months before the changes are implemented, Wyle said The Pitt can “focus on what those last couple of months of the year are going to be like and what most people are going to have to do to prepare themselves for a very harsh reality in the next seven to eight years.”

The goal, he said, is “to underscore the point of how desperate this particular moment in time is.”