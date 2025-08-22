‘The Pitt’ Star Reveals He ‘Blew Off’ ‘Breaking Bad’ Audition

The Pitt star Shawn Hatosy “would definitely love a do-over” when it comes to the big audition he “blew off” in 2008.

During his Today appearance on Friday morning, Hatosy told hosts Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer that he had the opportunity to throw his hat in the ring for Aaron Paul’s role of Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. Paul ultimately won three Emmy Awards for the role.

“Like 2008 or so, I was very focused on film, and at the time I was writing something. My manager sent me a script and really wanted me to go in,” the 49-year-old actor recalled. “I just kept blowing it off. It was for television—television hadn’t really changed the way that it has,” he said, explaining his thought process at the time.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 12: Actors Aaron Paul (L) and Bryan Cranston, winners of Best Series - Drama for 'Breaking Bad,' pose in the press room during the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I just didn’t do it, and that was Breaking Bad. AMC, they weren’t even like, making television at the time,” he continued. “It just didn’t seem like a risk I should take.”

Of course, in hindsight, the risk was certainly worth taking, as the acclaimed series won 16 Primetime Emmys out of its 58 nominations and became the Guinness World Records’ highest-rated series of all time. “Things happen the way they happen,” Hatosy said, “But that one, I would definitely love a do-over.”

Taylor Dearden, Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy in "The Pitt" HBO

As it turns out, Hatosy didn’t miss his chance at success on the TV side. He plays Dr. Jack Abbot on HBO’s critically acclaimed breakout hit The Pitt, alongside ER alum Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Rabinovitch. The high-stakes medical drama about a trauma team at a struggling Pittsburgh hospital will return for its highly anticipated second season in January after racking up 13 Emmy nominations for Season 1.