‘The Princess Bride’ Star Breaks Down in Tears Over Rob Reiner’s Murder

Actor Mandy Patinkin broke down in tears when discussing the late Rob Reiner’s impact on his work and life.

In a CBS special honoring the beloved director’s life, with tributes from prominent Hollywood figures, Patinkin, 73, spoke about working with Reiner and learning of his death.

“Inconceivable,” he said when asked how he felt upon hearing the news. “I heard this news at about 11 something on Sunday night. I was in bed. I was in shock. I didn’t sleep at all. I just kept wailing and crying. I didn’t know how to process it. I still don’t know how to process it, and I’m not looking for how to process it.”

Rob and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found dead in their Brentwood home on the afternoon of Dec. 14. Their son, Nick, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Rob Reiner, an award-winning director and actor, and his wife Michele Reiner, a photographer and activist. Sarah Lee /eyevine/Redux

Patinkin played the part of Inigo Montoya in Reiner’s classic 1987 film The Princess Bride. Speaking with CBS, the Golden Globe winner said he never dreamed he would play such a role—and that Reiner made that dream come true for him.

“I didn’t even have time to dream it. And [Rob] made that dream for me,” Patinkin said tearfully.

And I don’t go anywhere, where some child or adult or grandfather comes up to me and says, ‘Say the line,’” the actor continued, referring to his catchphrase from the film: “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father. Prepare to die.”

Mandy Patinkin said he couldn't sleep after finding out Rob Reiner and his wife were killed. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Patinkin also spoke of Reiner’s impact on his personal life. “Rob worked hard to try to get me the best human being I could be. One time, he said to me, ‘I just wish you could get out of your own way.’ And I haven’t been able to achieve that to this day, but I won’t quit trying. He cared about my nature. He showed it to me over and over again.”

The CBS special featured several close friends and colleagues honoring Reiner. In addition to Patinkin, Kathy Bates, Kiefer Sutherland, Annette Bening, Michael Douglas, and Jerry O’Connell paid tribute to Reiner. Albert Brooks, who had been friends with Reiner for over 60 years, said he still can’t believe his friend is gone.