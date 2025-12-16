Nick Reiner Skips Court Hearing for Medical Reasons
Nick Reiner missed his first scheduled court date after he failed to be medically cleared in time, his lawyer said. Reiner, 32, has been arrested in connection with the grisly murders of his parents, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, whose throats were slit sometime between Saturday evening, when they attended a Christmas party at Conan O’Brien’s house, and Sunday afternoon, when their bodies were discovered. The younger Reiner’s attorney, Alan Jackson, who has represented high-profile clients such as Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, told journalists in a Los Angeles courthouse that his client—being held without bail on suspicion of murder—was not medically cleared to attend his first hearing, initially scheduled for Tuesday morning. While formal charges are yet to be issued, the Times reports it is “expected” Nick will be charged with murder for the dual slaying. No details have been given about why Nick failed to be medically cleared in time for court, but he has long struggled with addiction and mental health issues. Jackson did not answer questions about Nick’s mental state when asked, reports the Los Angeles Times.