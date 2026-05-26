‘Prophet’ Behind Infamous Trump Prediction Launches 2028 Bid

Dan Greaney, The Simpsons writer who predicted Trump’s presidential ambitions decades in advance, has a new political prediction—this time involving himself.

The Emmy-winning writer for the longest-running American animated TV series was the first to predict Trump’s political rise with the 2000 Simpsons episode he wrote titled ″Bart to the Future.” Now, Greaney, 61, has launched an official 2028 presidential bid, as first reported by the New York Post.

Harvard-educated comedy writer Dan Greaney launched his 2028 presidential bid. Instagram/screengrab

Greaney, who describes himself as an “occasional Republican voter,” will be running as a “progressive Republican in the tradition of Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt.”

The L.A.-based comedy writer has “framed his candidacy as an attempt to bridge entrenched divisions and to speak to a broader sense of shared national purpose,” according to a press release.

In a 2000 "Simpsons" episode, Greaney predicted Trump's political rise. Courtesy FOX

In his now-infamous 2000 Simpsons episode, Greaney depicts Lisa Simpson as the first female U.S. president, who has “inherited a budget crunch from President Trump.”

“It was a warning to America,” Greney said of the episode in a 2016 interview during Trump’s first presidential campaign.

In the 2000 episode, President Lisa Simpson blames the prior President Trump for her current predicament. Courtesy Fox

Clad in an enormous gray beard and unruly long hair evoking Nostradamus, Greaney announced his mostly serious campaign on Instagram, while simultaneously calling out “Trump, Vance, the billionaires, careerists, and cowards in both parties.”

“In America, the government is supposed to work for everyone. Democracy for all, accountability for all, prosperity for all. We must restore this,” Greaney said on Tuesday.

“I’d love to help, but I’m not a lawyer,” the comedy writer, who holds undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard University, said. “I’m just a self-proclaimed prophet who went to law school, graduated, passed the bar. Wait, I am a lawyer. Screw it. I can be a politician.”

“I’m running for president,” he declared, stripping away his robes to reveal a suit. “My platform: America for all. Let’s do this.”

Clad in a gray beard and wig, Greaney predicted Trump's downfall and his own political career. Instagram/screengrab

Though it is unclear whether Greaney’s political ambitions are real, his company, Dan Greaney USA, filed an official principal campaign committee statement with the Federal Election Commission in April.

On his campaign website, Greaney’s policies include universal healthcare and a Green New Deal, and an expansion of the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices. The Republican candidate also promises “accountability for Trump administration lawlessness.”

Greaney's campaign website promises strong federal reforms. Screenshot

“Those values, love of country and of my fellow human beings, disgust at corruption and bullying, now lead me to announce my candidacy for presidency,” Greaney wrote on his campaign website. “The Republican establishment empowered Trump, the Democrats failed to stand up to him or for us, so I’m not leaving it in their hands.”

“My campaign is motivated by a desire to restore the values of empathy and decency to our political culture,” he said, adding, “and to give living meaning to the pledge of allegiance’s dedication to liberty and justice for all.”