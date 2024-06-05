Get ready to hear Alan Cumming say the word “muuuuurdeeeer” around a dozen times per week. The Traitors is coming back soon, and has an all new cast list attached for Season 3. Before you scan the cast list, fear not: No stars from The Challenge to be found here, meaning this season’s finale may actually stay intact.

In honor of the occasion, Cumming lit a fire in his sprawling Scottish mansion and sported one of his fab outfits to announce the list. You can watch the video above or read the complete list—sorry, I wish we could write in Cumming’s soothing Scottish accent, but I can’t do that through text—below:

Wells Adams (The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise)

Sam Asghari (Actor and model)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth With Zac Efron)

Nikki Garcia (Total Divas, Dancing With the Stars)

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Britney Hayes (Big Brother)

“Boston” Rob Mariano (Survivor, The Amazing Race, Deal or No Deal Island)

Dorinda Medley (Real Housewives of New York City, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British royal)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, The Masked Singer)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset, Dancing With the Stars)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

First of all, Sam Asghari?! Britney Spears’s ex is sure to turn some heads in the castle, and he’s clearly not trying too hard to beat the “out for attention” allegations. Ditto Tom Sandoval, aka the man who gave Vanderpump Rules its internet-breaking “Scandoval.” (It seems safe to bet that Sandoval could be the first murdered, but we’ll have to wait and see!) Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause will surely bring some of the best outfits, and somewhere, her nemesis Christine Quinn is seething that Chrishell made the cut instead of her. (Maybe next season? Just a thought!) And because every season needs at least one completely random player, Dylan Efron—aka Zac Efron’s brother—is also in the castle, which, I mean, okay!

Bachelor Nation is taking the castle by storm. In its first two seasons, The Traitors has roped in some of the most infamous men in Bachelor history (excluding Juan Pablo Galavis). First, there was Arie Luyendyk Jr. in Season 1—whom Bachelor fans know as the guy who brought producers over to his home to film his break-up with his season winner, Becca Kufrin. In The Traitors Season 2, we got Peter Weber, whose Women Tell All was a feeding frenzy because he was not great at managing women’s feelings. This season, we’re finally getting a Bachelorette in the mix. The best part? She’s one of the best in Bachelorette history—the famously candid Gabby Windey. As if that wasn’t enough, Alan Cumming will also welcome Wells Adams—the adorable former Bachelorette contestant who is now most famous for being the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and being married to Sarah Hyland. Let’s just hope they’re here For the Right reasons.

We were bound to get any number of Housewives stars—the question was not if the Housewives would continue dominating the cast, it was rather how many would spawn in the castle. In Season 3, we’ll have four of the glamorous Bravolebrities joining fellow Bravo folks like Sandoval and Summer House’s Ciara Miller: Dorinda Medley, Chanel Ayan, Dolores Catania, and Robyn Dixon are set to join. Bravo fans are already going hard for Dorinda—rightfully so. This is all great news for the ~drama~, other than the fact that Below Deck fans will live another year in anguish with Kate Chastain as the sole contestant from that show. Bring on Captain Lee, goddammit!

The Traitors has introduced more Survivor players this year after Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine really caused a stir in Season 2. It’s about damn time, considering Cirie Fields knocked it out of the park in Season 1! Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, and my personal favorite, Carolyn Wiger (I predict everyone will either be rooting for her or loathing her by the first episode) will be conspiring against one another in the castle. Oh, and Boston Rob…which, okay. He makes for great TV, but this one was more predictable than Alan Cumming wearing a stunning getup for the announcement video. Rob tries on new TV shows like they’re new outfits. He’s already angling for a position on Survivor Season 50. Dude. Spend some time at home with Amber. (Read: Ambuh.)

There are a handful of other excitements—Some Big Brother folks! Bob the Drag Queen! Nikki Garcia, who hosted that weird twin dating show!—but the last person I’ll mention is Lord Ivan Mountbatten. Lord Ivan is a British royal related to the late Queen Elizabeth. Seems like someone who would never in his life get the opportunity to mingle with Bachelors, Bravolebrities, and Boston Robs, but anything’s game in The Traitors. The show really flourished when it casted another random Brit last season—John Bercow, an ex-member of Parliament—so why not do it again? Double down on the random Brits. As long as he’s got dazzling alliterations, you can count us in.