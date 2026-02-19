The Truth About the Beatles Reunion That Almost Happened

Nearly 60 years after the most devastating breakup in music history, Oscar-winning documentarian Morgan Neville is shedding new light on what kept the Beatles from reuniting.

“Every single interview any of them gave in that entire decade, they were asked, ‘When are the Beatles going to get back together?’” Neville, 58, told Obsessed: The Podcast host Matt Wilstein in a new interview about his latest documentary, Man on the Run. “They could not escape it.”

Despite the band’s refusal to answer those questions at the time, Neville now believes they had something in the works.

“I actually think, if John had lived, they would’ve gotten back together,” the director added. “Eventually, somehow, somewhere.”

The Beatles' split in 1970 rocked the music world to its core and left each of the band's members questioning their musical futures. McCartney later reflected that he thought he might "never write another note of music ever." Bettmann/Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

Neville has spent his 30-year career piecing together the lives of pop culture’s biggest names: Johnny Cash, Anthony Bourdain, and Steve Martin, to name a few. Now, he’s set his sights on one of the music industry’s biggest living legends: Paul McCartney.

In his new documentary, Man on the Run, Neville details McCartney’s turbulent decade following the split of his boyhood band.

Neville won an Oscar for his documentary about the behind-the-scenes lives of backup singers. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“In the early days, they were feuding, and I think they were all just trying to get away from each other in some ways,” Neville said of the reunion talks.

According to the filmmaker, McCartney had talked with John Lennon about playing on his 1975 album Venus and Mars, so the pair’s feud had “considerably thawed by then.”

To the acclaimed documentarian, it was an issue of time rather than of disdain. Lennon’s untimely murder just 10 years after the breakup put a tragically permanent end to any tentative plans the bandmates may have had in place.

Neville's new documentary, "Man on the Run," explores McCartney's difficult decade between The Beatles' split and the death of his childhood bandmate John Lennon. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“John had told people that he was looking forward to playing things with Paul, and had definitely thought about it,” Neville said. “Part of why John went back in the studio to do Double Fantasy was having heard Paul’s McCartney II and ‘Coming Up’ and that song and being spurred on by it.”

Neville bookends his film with the band’s breakup and Lennon’s death in 1980, which coincided with the release of McCartney’s second solo album.

“It’s why I ended the film where I ended it and why I called the film Man on the Run, which is Paul trying to escape the shadow of the Beatles throughout that whole decade, which is impossible," Neville told Wilstein.

Neville says that Lennon's tragic death freed McCartney of his attachment to The Beatles and allowed him to embrace his personal history. Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

After Lennon’s death, Neville said there was “no running anymore.”

“If you look at what happens, Paul never records with Wings again. They break up. He starts recording as Paul McCartney for the rest of his entire career,” Neville added. “Suddenly, he’s like, ‘OK, I can be a Beatle, and I can be a Wing, and I can be Paul, and I can embrace all of my history. I don’t have to kind of cordon off part of it.’”

In the same interview, Neville recalled how it felt to watch the documentary beside McCartney and his family, how he inadvertently attended a Stooges reunion rehearsal, and how Steve Martin paid him the best compliment he’s ever received.

“When I started, documentaries were the spinach of filmmaking—good for you, but didn’t necessarily taste good," Neville said. “And I’ve seen such a transformation with documentary since then.”

McCartney's new band, "Wings," which he formed with his wife Linda, got off to a rocky start and split within a decade of their founding. Michael Putland/Getty Images

“To me, it’s the best job there is. It’s the only job I’ve ever really wanted to do,” he concluded.

His McCartney documentary, Man on the Run, is available to watch in theatres globally for one day only on Feb. 19. It will be available to stream on Amazon Prime starting Friday, Feb. 27.