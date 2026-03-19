‘The View’ Audience Laughs at Trump-Defending Guest Host

The View’s conservative guest host was not making headway with the show’s host or live audience on Thursday morning, when she was openly laughed at for praising Donald Trump’s economy.

As gas prices climb due to the Iran War and inflation remains high, CNBC’s Squawk on the Street co-host, Sara Eisen, insisted that all was well. The hosts had just discussed Republican attempts to downplay the financial squeeze felt across the country, during which they rolled a clip of J.D. Vance saying, “This is a temporary blip.”

Co-host Sara Haines blasted “the cavalier nature of calling this a blip, when you look at how so many people voted Donald Trump in because they were promised that gas, egg, everything was going down and never did, but now it’s so far up.”

The hosts seemed over Eisen's attempts to praise the president's "policies." The View/ABC

Eisen jumped in, “They’re not being em empathetic, sure, but if you look at the facts, you know, the economy is generally in pretty good shape.”

The audience audibly laughed at the declaration.

But Eisen doubled down, turning toward the audience and saying, “I know it doesn’t feel that way for everybody. And we do have this phenomenon, which we’ve talked about, where the rich have gotten richer…”

Interrupted Sunny Hostin, “much richer.”

Behar piggybacked on the interruption to ask Eisen, “So you forgive everything because the economy is in good shape?”

Eisen replied, “No, I don’t forgive anything. I’m just saying, sometimes when it comes to President Trump, you have to separate the character from the policies.” She went on to tout Trump’s “Trump Accounts‚” which offer $1,000 to each newborn American, deposited directly into an investment account.

Eisen's points about Trump's grants for newborns didn't go over well as a defense of his economy. The View/ABC

Goldberg returned to Eisen’s point at the end of the segment, “The kicker to this, as we go, I will also remind folks that, yes, it’s good to put money away in a bank. But if you don’t take care of those kids after they’re born… a thousand dollars in a bank account today, there’s no guarantee. People don’t have the money they thought they put away years ago.”

Eisen argued that it was “a step” while praising Trump.

Goldberg interrupted her again, “I’m sorry. For me, until he realizes how this affects all of us as citizens, it’s not enough. But we’re done talking about it.”