‘The View’ Dances on Grave of Failed Trump Concert

The View is dancing along to Donald Trump’s favorite music, even if the president can’t play any of it at his flailing 250th anniversary concert.

All five The View co-hosts danced their way onto set on Monday, played in by a soundtrack of the musicians who departed Trump’s Great American State Fair. The talk show’s studio audience stood up from their seats to join in on the festivities.

“So that was ‘Bust a Move’ by Young MC, one of the many artists you will not be hearing at the 250th anniversary celebration on the National Mall,” Whoopi Goldberg said to open the show, drawing applause. “Other artists who you will not be hearing are The Commodores, Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, and many others.”

Goldberg could not contain her excitement over Trump's 250th anniversary music festival, which chaotically self-combusted within hours of being announced. YouTube/screengrab

Six of the nine musicians whom the White House announced would headline the music festival at the heart of his Freedom 250 festivities have backed out after learning that the concert was sponsored by Trump, 79.

Michaels, 63, who dropped out of the event on Friday, said that his shows “have never been about politics. They’re about giving people a place to come together.”

Goldberg then showed the audience a clip of Trump’s Interior Secretary, Doug Burgum, racing to cover the event’s conservative tracks on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday by shifting blame onto the musicians themselves.

“Some musicians want to play music for everybody, and and some musicians seem to have segmented their audiences the same way politicians have,” the White House 250 organization member said.

“He is now going to have a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally that he hosts. Is that going to be a standard political rally?” host Dana Bash asked, referencing Trump’s Saturday night Truth Social musings that he should replace the “overpriced singers” with a rally featuring himself.

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“Well, I think President Trump... uh, it’s important that whoever would be president of the country at the 200th, the 150th, the 100th, the 250th, the president plays a key figure in helping to, uh, again, celebrate, kick off and be at the opening of these events,” Burgum, 69, stuttered. “It’s very appropriate.”

“He called it ‘Make America Great Again,’ which is the name of his political organization,” Bash insisted.

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/X

“Child, I mean he was dancing as quick as he can,” Goldberg quipped. “I just want to point out that Bret Michaels, who plays for everybody, and The Commodores, who play for everybody—I mean, Martina McBride is not a politicized person. Y’all made it political because you made it into something it was not supposed to be, and you didn’t tell the artists.”

“When Trump’s involved, it becomes partisan,” former White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin declared.

Construction for the White House's Freedom 250 festivities has covered the South Lawn and much of the National Mall. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“I think the important thing is what you just said, Whoopi—they didn’t tell the artists that it was a partisan event,” co-host Sunny Hostin agreed, noting that the Freedom 250 team likely withheld Trump’s name from contract negotiations because he had become so “toxic.”

“And I love this for Trump. I love it for him,” Hostin, 57, added.