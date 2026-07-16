Ex-Trump Aide Says He Actually Believes His Own ‘Delusions’

The View co-hosts, including a former Trump aide, lambasted the president for upholding his own delusions when it comes to his claims of election fraud.

One of the president’s favorite subjects has re-entered the political stage, with heightened speculation that Donald Trump will rehash his grievances about the 2020 election in Thursday’s speech from the White House.

Trump, 80, foreshadowed to reporters that he plans to discuss elections in the primetime address. “What we’re going to talk about Thursday, it doesn’t get bigger because without free and fair elections, you don’t have a country,” he said.

MS NOW also reported that the president is expected to be discussing “newly declassified intelligence reports that the White House asserts reveal plans by foreign nations to interfere in the 2020 election.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump aide, addressed the president directly on Thursday morning, condemning his insistence on continuing to discuss election fraud.

“Why are elections only stolen when he loses?” asked a former Trump aide. Pool/Getty Images

“So, ‘Why are elections only stolen when he loses?’ is my question,” Griffin, 37, said. “My thing is, Mr. President, focus on the election you won. You won in 2024. You won every battleground state. You won the popular vote. You need to focus on that because voters voted for you, thinking you were going to address the cost of living. You were going to deal with the border.”

“Nobody in America right now wants to relitigate the 2020 election,” she said, slamming her former boss. Griffin was assistant to the president and director of strategic communications for the White House during Trump’s first presidency.

Whoopi Goldberg, 70, agreed with her co-hosts, saying, “I don’t get it. He is the president right now. He won. If there was tampering, do you actually think you’d still be president?”

Goldberg went on to question Trump’s fixation with his loss to Joe Biden in 2020. “If it was cheating, you would not be president right now,” she said, also addressing Trump. “We would have voted Kamala Harris in. I don’t understand what you don’t get. You are the president, and you’re not doing your job. You’re not doing the job they elected you to do. So why would they want to bring you back? Why would anybody want to bring you back if you’re not doing the job you got right now?”

President Trump has fixated on election fraud for years. MELINA MARA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Joy Behar provided her own theory, saying that Trump has distinctive “delusions.”

“He has obsessive-compulsive disorder,” she diagnosed. “I’m not a shrink, but I play one on the show. It’s about the election. The election, Obama, and Greenland. These are his three...and the mass delusion around him is what we’re all talking about here. These people who prop him up and say, ‘Yes, Your Highness. Yes, Your Highness.’”

“We are in a lot of trouble,” Behar, 83, added.

In 2021, pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off on Wednesday on then-President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory. Anadolu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Griffin agreed with her co-host, saying, “For what it’s worth, I actually do think that President Trump believes he won the 2020 election.”

“I actually truly believe when you repeat something enough, and you surround yourself by people who are affirming it, I really do think they believe that he believes it,” she explained.

The president’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, attempted to shut down rumors, saying, “As usual, anonymous sources are speculating about what President Trump will say during his speech on Thursday evening. The truth is, nobody knows yet what President Trump will ultimately say, which is why everyone should tune in.”

Leavitt urged viewers to “tune in” to the address, taking place at 9 p.m. ET.

Trump’s upcoming speech has members of his own party scared “s--tless,” according to reports.