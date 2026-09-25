‘The View’ Host Unloads on Judge Judy for Embracing MAGA

The View host Ana Navarro slammed Judge Judy Sheindlin, 83, after the MAGA-coded TV personality declared, “If you don’t like this country, go somewhere else.”

Navarro and her co-hosts discussed Sheindlin’s remarks to USA Today, where she spoke at length about those who criticize the state of the country. “Don’t come to the greatest country in the world, the most successful country in the world and say, ‘I want to change it,’” the TV judge declared. “There are other countries that have the something else that you want. Go there.” Sheindlin did not clarify who she meant.

Sheindlin didn't clarify whom she meant when she said people who don't like America should "Go somewhere else." Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Navarro, 54, slammed the sentiments, saying, “I take umbrage at what she said, and I don’t like it at all,” the host said after the show rolled a clip of the interview.

“It’s said to me a lot of times on social media because I criticize Donald Trump and the government,” Navarro continued. “I think we can distinguish between not loving the current government and liking America.”

Joy Behar and Sara Haines pushed back, saying they didn’t interpret Sheindlin’s comments to be an endorsement of MAGA’s anti-immigrant stance.

In Haines’ view, Sheindlin meant, “If you want to come and change these ideas, that we’re not going to respect people as individuals” or “that we’re going to inflate religion into our laws.” In that case, Haines added, “Then I do think you should leave.

Navarro interjected, “The person that should leave is Donald Trump!”

Still, Behar insisted, “I don’t think Judy is saying if you disagree with Trump,” then you should leave the country.

“I think she is,” Navarro shot back.

With Hostin backing her up, saying that she heard the MAGA message underpinning Sheindlin’s comments “loud and clear,” Navarro was resolute.

“For me, because I love America, I have the duty and responsibility to call out the grift and the cruelty and the racism and the abuses of power and the anti-American actions that he is taking on a daily basis,” the host said. She added, “If you want things to change in the government, you stay, you fight, you vote, you organize, and you are part of the change.”

"Judge Judy" aired from September 16, 1996, to July 23, 2021. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Sheindlin also told USA Today that she was done endorsing candidates after campaigning for Michael Bloomberg in 2019 and again for Nikki Haley in 2024. “I haven’t dipped my toes in politics since, because it’s a disgusting business,” she said. She was adamant during her campaign for Haley that Trump should not be president a second time.

Despite her criticisms of Trump, she surprised some fans when she declared his hush money trial “nonsense” during an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace.

Sheindlin insisted that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “had to twist himself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was,” because he “doesn’t like” Trump. Still, she added at the time, “I don’t think that Donald ever should have been president, and I don’t think that even Donald thought he was going to be president.”