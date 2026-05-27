‘The View’ Host Announces Extended Hiatus After Trump WH Blasts ‘Poor Health’

The View will be missing one of its fiercest critics of Donald Trump, the show’s producer revealed.

Brian Teta brought up Joy Behar’s extended hiatus from the show during an episode of The View‘s companion podcast, Behind the Table, on Tuesday. Teta told Behar, 83, “This is your last podcast for a little bit, because next week you’re not going to be here. Are we talking about this?” before the host revealed her upcoming leave. Behar insisted that Teta make sure people know why she’s stepping away.

“You better tell people why I’m not” going to be on the show, she said, following her latest confrontation with the White House. Trump’s administration, in a post to X, circulated a screengrab of the host taken as she blinked, as they slammed her for saying that the president is in “poor health.”

ABC/screengrab

“They posted one of you, too, Joy,” Goldberg told Behar on Wednesday, as the White House’s “Rapid Response” account was on a posting spree that included blinking photos of several media figures, making the argument that Trump’s frequent on-the-job napping was merely his looking downward.

“They must have been showing one of his clips,” Behar joked on the show as the post appeared on screen. “Just because your eyes go down doesn’t mean you’re asleep.”

Behar, who has been a co-host on The View for 29 years, will step away from the show, during which she will be filled in for by guest hosts, including Sheryl Underwood and Kara Swisher.

“Whoopi is going to be here on Fridays” during Behar’s hiatus, Teta said, instead of only appearing for her usual schedule from Mondays to Thursdays. Ana Navarro, who usually appears only on Mondays and Fridays, will also appear on additional days during Behar’s absence.

Joy Behar discussed her strange side effect in an episode of "The View." Here with her co-hosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Whoopi Goldberg. Jeff Lipsky/ABC

The host’s hiatus comes as the show faces a probe by Trump’s FCC. After months of hurling insults at his critics on the show, verbal jabs eventually turned into threats to remove it from the air. In one statement, the White House calls Behar “an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and added, “She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air,” while claiming that the highly rated show had hit “an all-time low last year.”

Joy Behar in Chelsea, New York City, in March 2025. TheStewartofNY/GC Images

After the show hosted Texas Democrat James Talarico, the FCC launched an investigation into ABC, alleging The View has been violating the political “equal time” rule. ABC fired back, calling the investigation “unprecedented, beyond the Commission’s authority, and counterproductive to the Commission’s stated goal of encouraging free speech and open political discussion.” The show’s fiery anti-Trump hosts have not discussed the investigation on air.

Behar will take a break from the firestorm to travel to Europe with her New York stage play, My First Ex-Husband, which she both wrote and appears in. “

I fly to Paris this week, and then I go take the tunnel to London after a week, and I’ll be in London a second week doing my play, My First Ex-Husband, at the Boulevard Theatre in the West End,” she revealed. “Doesn’t that sound like fun?”