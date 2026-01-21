‘The View’ Host Declares ‘It’s Time’ to 25th Amendment Trump

Whoopi Goldberg would really like to wrap this up.

The View co-host declared on Wednesday’s show that it is beyond time for Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment and oust Donald Trump. The hosts were discussing his comments at the World Economic Forum this week, after rolling a compilation of clips in which he said during his remarks, “Canada lives because of the United States, remember that,” among other things, drawing gasps from the studio audience.

“The audience is surprised at that,” Behar commented after their reaction, “You haven’t been watching.”

Trump rambled on at the World Economic Forum. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sunny Hostin pointed out that Trump had, as he has many times before and since, confused Iceland with Greenland, amid his bid to buy the latter country.

“25th Amendment. 25th Amendment. It’s time, it’s time,” Goldberg said, as Hostin questioned why now is the moment that Goldberg decided that Trump has “lost his faculties.” Goldberg said she felt that Trump should have been removed “before now,” as Behar argued that Trump’s WEF speech was “the cherry on the cake.”

Goldberg pushed back, “There’s been a lot of cherries on the cake. There have been several cherries. The cherries on this cake are enormous. There are so many. The lines in the sand...it looks like a stamp, there’s so many lines in the sand.“

The 25th Amendment to the Constitution outlines what happens when the president can no longer perform the duties of office. It would have to be activated by the Vice President and most of Trump’s cabinet. The chances of such a move are slim to none, as Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House Communications Director, points out.

“As a dose of reality, his cabinet is squarely with him,” Griffin said.

“It’s time for them to go too,” Goldberg replied. “A two-hour press conference about I don’t know what—look, he is sitting in a position that is uncomfortable to me. I’m sorry, I’m uncomfortable with him as president."

Behar said, “The Republican Congress pays attention to the base, that’s why they don’t do anything” to stop Trump. Sara Haines disagreed with that take. “I don’t know if they’re following any base; they don’t have backbones or spines. They are more scared of Donald Trump than their voters.”

Trump's former Communications Director called out his attitude towards NATO on Wednesday's "The View." Truth Social

Griffin told the panel that she was most “frustrated” by Trump’s WEF comments about NATO. “It’s like he’s more mad at them than he is our enemies. Why are you not more mad at China?”

Added Hostin, because Trump is a “useful idiot” to Vladimir Putin.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“All the folks that you’re talking about who are sitting there, not doing anything, I’m mad as hell at them because they’re letting this happen,” Goldberg said. “And they’re letting this happen, in my opinion, because it’s more money for them.”

“Every single country is at risk,” if Trump’s grab at Greenland goes through, Hostin passionately interjected. “This is an imperialist president. He wants to colonize everybody—every country!” she added, to applause from the audience.

Concluded Goldberg, “And that’s why they call it The View, y’all! We’ll be right back.”