‘The Voice’ Star to Divorce Husband of 10 Years

Country star RaeLynn announced on her Instagram that she and her husband, Josh Davis, are divorcing.

“After much thought and prayer, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” the 32-year-old former The Voice contestant wrote.

Appearing on Season 2 of the show, the singer-songwriter from Texas joined Blake Shelton’s team at 17 years old after a successful blind audition, kicking off her country career.

On the show, the young artist advanced to the Quarterfinals, singing country hits along the way, including “She’s Country” by Jason Aldean and “Wake Up Call” by Maroon 5.

The band’s lead singer, Adam Levine, was also a coach on the show and the first to turn his chair for RaeLynn during her blind audition.

The “God Made Girls” singer and Davis married in 2015 after meeting at church three years prior.

Josh Davis and RaeLynn were happily married in 2016. Rick Diamond/Getty Images

“I’m so thankful that God gave me my person really at a young age,” the two-time ACM nominee told People in 2020.

In this same interview, RaeLynn (real name Rachel) shared how her parents’ divorce, as detailed in her 2016 single “Love Triangle,” made her fearful of marriage. “Divorce is not an option for me and Josh,” she said.

Blake Shelton coached RaeLynn on 'The Voice,' where she advanced to the Quarterfinals. Katherine Bomboy/Getty Images

The post announcing the end of her marriage was shared on her personal Instagram on Tuesday morning, and comments have since been deactivated.

The couple shares a four-year-old daughter named Daisy.

“I respectfully ask for privacy as we move forward with grace and compassion.”