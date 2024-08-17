Seth Meyers! Countess Luann! The Week’s Best Videos

This is a preview of The Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter.

I’m on “vacation,” or at least what passes as one for an geriatric millennial (gross!) who works in media in 2024. So my pop culture consumption this past week was limited to the “Hello to All the Children of the World” song that my nephew sang to me 19 times in a row and people texting me if I had any inside information about what was going on with Blake Lively. (I don’t!)

I did, however, engage with the world in fits and starts, and stumbled upon a few videos, memes, and news stories that made me happy. In lieu of a proper Obsessed newsletter, here’s a digest of “things Kevin saw while on vacation that he reacted, ‘Wow, fun,’ to.” (We’re still workshopping that title.)

There’s Hope for Mamma Mia 3!

I believe with all my heart that the world would be a much easier place to live in if everyone would just watch the Mamma Mia! films as often as I do. It’s impossible to feel hate or any kind of negativity when you’ve just spent time in the sunshine-and-serotonin world of Meryl Streep singing ABBA songs on a Greek island. Scientists confirm this!

Star Christine Baranski confirmed this week that Mamma Mia 3! is in the works, and that she knows the plot. “We’ll all be on some fabulous Greek or Croatian island having a blast,” she said. “I hope.” If everyone in Hollywood doesn’t move mountains to make this happen, then the industry deserves to be shut down for good.

Countess Luann’s Scottish Adventure

When I clicked on Real Housewife Luann de Lessep’s X post that included the hashtags #tildaswinton and #fabulouslytalentedTilda, I was not prepared for the wild ride I was about to go on.

The story begins with Tilda Swinton attending the Countess’ cabaret show in London, which already is major news—who’d have guessed the Oscar winner is a Housewives fan? After the show, Swinton told Luann she needs rest after performing so many dates, and invited her to her Scottish estate to relax.

They rode the train together. Swinton waited on Luann personally once they arrived. Watch the full clip for the magic of Luann’s Scottish accent, and for the epic ending, in which Luann refers to her as “Tilda Spencer.”

New RHONY Looks Good!

I could be in the middle of a desert during a global power outage and the collapse of the entire wireless phone grid, and still find a way to receive the latest trailer for a season of Real Housewives. So, naturally I saw the Real Housewives of New York City trailer that was released this week while I was on vacation.

I know people had mixed feelings about the reboot’s first season, but I thought it showed promise and was a lot of fun—though I would (sigh) probably have dropped (big sigh) at least one member (sigh) of (sigh) the (sigh) cast (get it?).

There’s a lot of potential in this trailer (watch it here), although, based on the strange framing of the end, it seems as if a pigeon deserves to be holding an apple in the opening credits.

And not for nothing, but this is one of the best cast photos in Housewives history.

This Was So Touching

I would feel deprived if I made it a week without a random video making me cry. Thankfully, I happened to encounter this clip of Sandra Bullock wishing Hoda Kotb a happy 60th birthday. It’s so thoughtful, personal, and profound, with Bullock connecting with Kotb about their experience adopting children at an older age. Grab some Kleenex and watch:

The Olympics Handover

Listen, do I have mixed feelings about being infatuated with Tom Cruise as the quintessential movie star, given the whole Sc**nt*l*gy thing? Yes. Do I understand how Snoop Dogg somehow became America’s go-to for wholesome entertainment? Not at all. Am I concerned for the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ health, to be rocking at their age? I’m an empath, so of course. Have I ever heard a single note that Billie Eilish has sung during a live performance? Not once. Sing out, Louise!

That said, I watched the whole handover to Los Angeles during the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony hooting, hollering, and clapping the whole time. It was so much fun, filled me with patriotic excitement, and inspired me to text everyone I know in Los Angeles about crashing at their places in 2028 so I can watch the games in person.

Seth Meyers Plays Catch-Up

Finally, Seth Meyers’ “A Closer Look” recapping the last three weeks in political news—he’s been on hiatus throughout the hurricane of bonkers, historic twists—is one of the best things I’ve seen in late night this year. (Watch it here.)

