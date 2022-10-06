‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Raises a Glass to Sicily—and Couple Troubles

Pop the prosecco, crack open the Aperol, and pour yourself a spritz, because The White Lotus Season 2 trailer just dropped. The crew traveled all the way to the other side of the globe this time around, settling in Sicily at another branch of the White Lotus resorts, with just one main cast member returning for the sophomore season.

Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), the White Lotus hotel chain’s equivalent of a Disney adult, has booked yet another trip with the resort. But she’s not alone anymore. Her assistant (Haley Lu Richardson) and hubby (!) Greg (Jon Gries) are all sharing a big suite together, and Greg’s not happy about their lack of alone time. The whole issue, however, blows right over Tanya’s head.

“Whenever I stay at the White Lotus, I always have a memorable time,” Tanya tells her assistant. “Always.”

Joining Tanya and her posse are a few others: one boys’ trip, one couples’ trip, and of course, a furious Italian concierge. The boys’ trip is made up of three generations, with one horny grandpa (F. Murray Abraham), a father that’s experimenting with casual sex (Michael Imperioli), and the son that’s fed up with it all (Adam DiMarco).

In the trailer, Dominic (Imperioli) is forced to admit that women will be in and out of his hotel room throughout the duration of his stay, upsetting manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore). But such is the lay of the land in Italy, where you have to check guests in and out of your hotel room every night as a part of the country’s anti-terrorist laws—looks like frisky Dominic is going to be making several stops to the concierge. Jake Lacy part two?

Still, he’s not the only guest getting hot and heavy during his week off. New couple Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) are joined by Cameron (Theo James) and his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy). Though Harper and Ethan are newlyweds, neither one can shake the feeling that they made a mistake. Did Ethan marry Harper too quickly, and now that he’s rich, wants to find a better wife?

A handful of other folks pop in and out of the trailer (funnily enough, a few of them are gals going in and out of Dominic’s room), including Beatrice Grannò, Simona Tabasco, Leo Woodall, and Tom Hollander. And Chekhov’s gun makes an appearance too; we get an ominous shot of a weapon as the trailer reaches its end, possibly hinting at another death in Season 2 of the series.

The White Lotus Season 2 will premiere on HBO on October 30, with new episodes dropping weekly on Sundays.