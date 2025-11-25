The ‘Wicked’ Sex Scene Is Breaking People’s Brains

Wicked: For Good, the sequel to last year’s blockbuster, is finally in theaters. And while the first movie was full of sweet, lovable charm, For Good amps things up and cranks the heat with its boldest, sexiest—and by the length of three yellow brick roads, horniest—scene.

(Wicked: For Good spoilers ahead!)

Fans of the Wicked musical will already know what’s coming: the romantic ballad “As Long As You’re Mine,” in which Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey, Sexiest Man Alive) confess their love for each other in epic fashion. Though the beginning of For Good finds Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Fiyero engaged to be married, it’s clear from the previous film that Fiyero and Elphaba are fated to be together. However, their potential romance is squashed by that pesky everyone in Oz turning against Elphaba thing.

In For Good, Fiyero officially leaves Glinda for Elphaba. Joining the resistance against the Wizard, Fiyero goes with her to her hideout in the woods, where she’s transformed a tree into a remarkably livable, cozy space. This is most pleasing to him, and since Fiyero finally feels free as he’s embraced his love of Elphaba, he’s ready to get it on.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

As Elphaba begins to sing “As Long As You’re Mine” to Fiyero, he locks eyes with her and takes off his jacket. “Kiss me too fiercely / hold me too tight,” Elphaba begins, taking a step back from Fiyero, as if she’s so overcome by desire that actually kissing him might melt her. While most songs in For Good are about larger, more expansive themes like the fate of Oz, “As Long As You’re Mine” is strikingly intimate, about two lovers who want nothing more in life than each other.

The lyrics are quite scintillating, and as they sing erotically-charged lyrics like “I’ll wake up my body and make up for lost time,” Elphaba’s magic makes them literally float in the air. Perfectly centered in the frame, they hold each other tightly as they sing their deepest feelings of desire for one another. It’s dazzling, romantic, and incredibly hot.

When they get back onto the ground, they’re on their knees on the floor, and Fiyero fully gyrates on Elphaba as he triumphantly bellows “as long as you’re mine.” It’s no longer a hypothetical—it’s a guarantee. They’re going to get it on. Overcome by their hook-up, Elphaba giggles. “For the first time, I feel wicked,” she says, ending the song.

If, for some reason, you doubted Jonathan Bailey as People’s Sexiest Man Alive (perhaps you need a new glasses prescription?), that doubt will melt away watching him serenade Elphaba. His eyes are exploding with lust as he sings with Elphaba, and her eyes signal the same ferocious desire. In this moment, I was sure that in this moment, Fiyero wanted nothing more than to make sweet love to the greenest witch in the west, and Erivo is equally convincing.

It should come as no surprise that fans have become obsessed with the moment in For Good, taking their excited reactions to X. “It was truly everything, I can’t stop thinking about it,” said one user, while another claimed the moment “changed the trajectory of my life.” Dramatic? Sure. But I absolutely see where they’re coming from.

A post on X X Screenshot

A post on X X Screenshot

A post on X X Screenshot

A post on X X Screenshot

A post on X X Screenshot

Interestingly, we never see the couple do more than kiss. Sure, the “As Long As You’re Mine” sequence could have gone further—but to do that, Wicked: For Good would have had to give up the all-important PG-rating. A big reason the musical is so beloved is that it’s accessible for the whole family, and if the Fiyero-Elphaba scene were racier, the film would be practically guaranteed a PG-13. That would drive plenty of families away, leading to a fatal effect on the box office—and considering the film pulled a staggering $226 million this weekend, I think it’s fair to say that keeping it relatively tame was the right move.

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

And I do mean relatively, because the fact that immediately after the song we cut to Fiyero and Elphaba lying in bed together—with Fiyero shirtless!—is remarkable. How did they get this tender moment where the two lie post-coital into a PG movie? You just know it’s going to lead to a ton of kids asking their parents why Fiyero isn’t wearing a shirt. One influencer went viral for posting that she and her family walked out of a screening to protest the raciness of the scene.

(Elpahaba, for reasons I cannot possibly begin to explain, is wearing a giant chunky grey-knit cardigan; it’s hideous and will trouble you. Consider yourself warned.)