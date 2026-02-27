‘The Wire’ Star Dies at 62 in Barn Fire

The Wire actor Bobby J. Brown has died in a barn fire.

Brown, 62, died from diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation, and his death was ruled an accident, the Maryland Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

The character actor played Officer Bobby Brown on The Wire, and appeared on Law & Order: SVU and the HBO miniseries We Own This City.

Bobby J. Brown in "We Own This City." Paul Schiraldi/HBO

His agent, Albert Bramante, confirmed his death in a statement shared with The Daily Beast.

​”Bobby J. Brown was a powerhouse of talent and a man of incredible character," Bramante said. “From his storied background as a Golden Gloves champion to his memorable work on The Wire, Bobby brought a unique intensity and dedication to everything he did.”

“He was a true professional and a joy to represent. Our thoughts are with his family as they navigate this profound loss.”

A fire started in a barn after Brown had entered to jump-start a vehicle, according to TMZ. The actor reportedly called a family member to request a fire extinguisher, but the barn was already engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

Family members said his wife suffered severe burns while trying to rescue him.

Brown at the premiere of "We Own This City" with actor Jon Bernthal. @bbrown929/Instagram

Brown had television credits in shows like Veep, The Corner, and Homicide: Life on the Street. Among his film credits were roles in From Within, Nocturnal Agony, and Miss Virginia, and he also directed a documentary on Parliament Funkadelic.

He was born and raised in Washington, D.C., and learned to box at the same gym where Sugar Ray Leonard did before he won the Olympic gold medal in 1976.

Brown and his son, Bobby II, at the premiere of "We Own This City." @bbrown929/Instagram

Throughout his career as a boxer, Brown racked up a record of 73-13. After seeing Mickey Rourke play a boxer in the 1988 film Homeboy, Brown decided to switch gears and become an actor.

Brown’s daughter told TMZ that her father was a devout Jehovah’s Witness, and a funeral service is being planned.