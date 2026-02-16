NFL Star Dies ‘Suddenly’ at 54 on Family Trip
Retired Washington Commanders offensive lineman Tre’ Johnson has died at the age of 54, his wife said. The father of four died “suddenly and unexpectedly” during a family vacation on Sunday, the 1999 Pro Bowl pick’s wife, Irene, said in a statement on social media. “His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock. If you know Tre’ you know what a devoted and loving father, he was to his children. Tre’ lived for his kids’ sports activities and supported them through every practice and game until he took his last breath,” she said. He was selected in the second round of the 1994 draft by Washington before joining the Cleveland Browns seven years later. After retirement, he became a history teacher in Maryland, but “his recent battles with health issues forced him to take a leave of absence,” his wife said. “We’re heartbroken to learn of the loss... Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the Commanders wrote on X.