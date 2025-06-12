Trump, Vance, and some of their droogs went to see Les Misérables at the newly Trump-controlled, “non-woke” Kennedy Center.

The internet, aka the playground for theater kids who don’t have enough IRL theatre friends, had some things to say not only because the group was coming onto our turf (cue West Side Story dance fighting), but because, of all the shows to see, Les Miz as it’s affectionately called, is an ironic choice.

The social account “Betches” was not the only one to pull out the Euphoria meme, “Wait. Is this f---ing play about us?” Yes, Donald, it is.

Trump and Melania watching Les Mis at the Kennedy Center tonight like pic.twitter.com/rKZ4YI5Dt7 — Betches News (@Betches_News) June 11, 2025

Current social media king (and CA gov) Gavin Newsom implored someone to explain the plot of the show to the president. In case you didn’t know, Les Mis is about a group of people protesting the powers that be for keeping them poor, sick, and, yes, miserable. Sound familiar? Right this second, the post has 88k likes and 3.6M views. By the time you read this, that will have grown exponentially.

Someone explain the plot to him. pic.twitter.com/IZps0wHTPd — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 12, 2025

It seems Newsom’s assumption that the administration doesn’t know what they’re getting into was correct. Vance himself tweeted that he asked his wife if they were seeing the show about “a barber who kills people.” He later corrected himself, saying, “That’s apparently a different thing called ‘Sweeney Todd.’”

That’s apparently a different thing called “Sweeney Todd” — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 11, 2025

Cue the comments. One of my favorite follows, Sondheim Lyrics, who never misses, posted a line from Sweeney Todd’s first song, saying, “He served a dark and a vengeful god.” Chef’s kiss.

He served a dark and a vengeful god. https://t.co/qlCY3dk5ls — The Sondheim Hub (@TheSondheimHub) June 12, 2025

Theater nerds were able to plug in other show synopses into Vance’s mistake about what play they were seeing, such as this deep cut reference to Falsettos. I think Vance’s tweet has the makings of a new “Hal, it’s about cats” viral parody.

Satire master, Randy Rainbow, was able to call back to one of his Les Miz parodies which makes fun of the Trump administration.

On the red carpet, Trump and Melania’s presence sparked comment. The parody site, Broadway Beat said, “Uhh the Thenardiers are supposed to be on the stage.”

Uhh the Thénardiers are supposed to be on stage pic.twitter.com/UZJUwzl27j — The Broadway Beat (@BwayBeatNews) June 11, 2025

This was all before the house opened! When it did, the administration did have some fans in the audience (they invited them), but also in attendance, a group of drag queens in full regalia, who took their seats to applause. The queens’ appearance was deemed “iconic.”

drag performers showing up to the kennedy center right in front of tr*mp, who attended to watch a play of les misérables….absolutely iconic. this is why drag is important. pic.twitter.com/HaAdSYRJHY — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) June 12, 2025

As they do whenever something happens, Democratic Wins Media tweeted a video of the audience booing the president with the comment, “Let’s go.”

BREAKING: In an awesome moment, Donald Trump was just mercilessly booed at the Kennedy Center. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/XwiNEmylpN — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) June 12, 2025

Other audience members dressed for the occasion, wearing protest shirts while in attendance, provoking comments of support and disdain.

When you can't change your Kennedy Center tickets cause Trump turned it into a fundraiser for his fascist friends, you make a statement out of it. pic.twitter.com/n4ZlzmhVp1 — Jason Tufele Carl Johnson (@jasontcjohnson) June 11, 2025

And, of course, there were endless clips from the Les Miz movie of the song, “Do You Hear the People Sing?” which best encompasses the irony of our leaders seeing a show about the people opposing a tyrannical king. (Don’t come for me, theater friends, for the oversimplification of the Les Miz rebellion. I KNOW it’s not the French Revolution).