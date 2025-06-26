There is no good way to find out your partner is cheating. Obviously. With that said, discovering your partner is getting down and dirty with another person because you saw their secret sex playlist on Spotify is…a unique experience, I fear.

Netflix just dropped the second season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which, if you haven’t seen it yet, might be the most messed-up show ever put to television.

As the name suggests, the show is about six queer couples who find their relationships at a crossroads—one person wants to get married while the other isn’t ready to commit. And so, they issue an ultimatum.

Then, the couples separate and enter into a trial marriage with new partners from the other couples: This includes living together, sleeping in the same bed, and, if they so choose, getting physically intimate. After three weeks, they return to their original partners and undergo another trial marriage. Ultimately, the couples must decide whether to break up or get married.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

Every season, one trial couple takes things a little too far. This time, that’s Dayna and Mel, whose original partners were Magan and Marie, respectively.

It all goes down in the Changeover episode when the couples meet and swap back to their OG partners. It’s during the swap when Magan, who is Dayna’s original partner, calls out her girlfriend for having sex with Mel.

Her evidence? They created a bunch of sex playlists on their public Spotify accounts.

“Haley and I were sitting in our bedroom, and all of a sudden, the TV [turned] on. It goes to Spotify. It logs in on both of your accounts,” Magan said, explaining the weird login fluke as if it were an act of divine providence.

Dayna Mathews and Magan Mourad Netflix

She continued: “And all there’s been is sex playlists. You have one private playlist that you guys created together. And on [Dayna’s] account, you opened the album you made for me, and you took all the songs that you created for me, including our song together, and put that on your playlist together.”

Mel Vitale and Dayna Mathews Netflix

As if Spotify-gate wasn’t insane enough, the revelation that Dayna and Mel are having sex comes just one episode after Mel lied to her girlfriend (Marie), promising her that she “only kissed” Dayna. However, she admits they got “matching tattoos.”

MATCHING TATTOOS!? Just keep in mind they have only known each other for three weeks.

Sorry, this is not my relationship; I need to calm down. In my defense, I am not the only one getting heated about this plot point.

up to date on the ultimatum queer love and i’ve just gotta say that making a sex playlist including you and your partner’s song and lying that you guys didn’t have sex despite it getting aired on netflix is crazy work — jenna cm evol (@totemtubbo) June 26, 2025

In the end, every original couple reconciles. Yes, even the couples involved in Spotify-gate. And if there is anything to take away from this show, it’s this: The Ultimatum: Queer Love is just as toxic as the hetero version.