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Yo ho ho, it’s a pirate book for me. And for you too. Victoria Aveyard’s debut adult novel, Tempest, will have you yearning for your own cold-hearted pirate captain—someone who single-handedly makes you question your sanity while also loving you passionately. He’s a seductive male who is sure to capture your heart with his mysterious brooding, and he’s on a slew of Jack Sparrow-like adventures, just with less rum and more spice.

The central romance in Tempest is a torturous yet absolutely enthralling slow-burn read—so beware, this book probably isn’t for you if you need your main characters to get together instantaneously. But if Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann’s relationship in the Pirates of the Caribbean is up your alley, it should definitely be added to your reading list. The extreme sexual tension is infuriatingly passionate in its own right, while the characters’ inevitable complete lack of communication and arguing will have you screaming for them to just kiss and make up.

Tempest follows its main character, Cat, as she struggles to keep herself safe under a tyrannical regime working relentlessly to crush the pirate republic. As the narrative jumps back and forth between her past and present life (and loves), it’s clear she is being forced to choose between her own survival instincts and keeping those she cares for safe.

In the present, Cat is forced to partner with the treacherous royal navy lieutenant Jasper to hunt down the infamous pirate captain and her former lover, Valerian Kane. Thanks to the book’s time-jumping structure, we know Cat is no longer with Valerian but are unsure why. Eventually, we learn that she betrayed him, but the full gritty details of her treachery are yet to be revealed.

Valerian is the epitome of a morally gray character, a crude, overbearing pirate who isn’t afraid of violence. While his and Cat’s relationship has a rocky start and an even rockier ending in this book, Aveyard seems to have just scratched the surface of their complex history.

As a character, Cat is the definition of a “girl boss,” and just about as morally gray as her counterpart. She was incredibly well-written and embodied bravery, wit, and mental strength. Even though she is not physically powerful, her cunning wiles and stubborn nature make her an absolute force to be reckoned with.

“My approach with Cat was: “You want to see unlikable? I’ll show you unlikable. I’m gonna show you someone who is selfish to her core, survives at the expense of others, and still makes you like her,” Aveyard told On the Same Page.

These selfish actions added to Cat’s complexity. And given what the reader learns about her difficult upbringing and horrific marriage—chained to a grimy old man who treated her like nothing but a piece of property—it makes sense that her sense of self-preservation is so deeply ingrained.

Cat’s ruthless tenacity is really driven home when she kills her husband. And yes, I absolutely loved that part as she finally freed herself from his cruelty—Lord Rose was awful in every possible way. Aveyard perfectly describes him as a “weaselman,” and it was certainly satisfying that he got the fate he deserved.

Aveyard tastefully sprinkles supernatural elements throughout Tempest, adding them in manageable doses that didn’t distract from the story as a whole. It’s explained that the magic of the sea was sucked dry when leaders of the on-land regime set their sights on killing every existing pirate on the high seas. However, paranormal activity still lurks beneath the surface, and the cliffhanger ending reveals that Valerian can call on storms using power imbued in his necklace.

Aveyard told On the Same Page that book two will continue to explore the realm’s magical realism. How much it will aid Cat and Valerian in the possible quest hinted at the end of the book: taking down the king.

From the swashbuckling adventures to the sizzling romance, Tempest makes for an incredibly thrilling read. While so many questions remain unanswered, it still satisfied all of my pirate cravings. So until Aveyard’s sequel arrives... in port, plan to keep the Pirates of the Caribbean soundtrack on repeat while dreaming of Valerian Kane.