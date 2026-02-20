This Was ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane’s McSteamiest Moment

Mention Eric Dane’s iconic “towel” scene, and any true Grey’s Anatomy fan will recall this moment in depth.

Dane, who played Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on ABC’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, died yesterday at the age of 53, following a short battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The actor passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles, surrounded by family and friends.

Eric Dane played a firefighter with ALS in a 2025 episode of NBC's ‘Brilliant Minds.’ NBC/Pief Weyman/NBC via Getty Images

Known for his seven-season stint on Grey’s, Dane instantly made waves on the show. But one moment still stand outs to fans.

In the second episode of the third season, the actor is seen emerging from a hotel bathroom while neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) discuss their unraveling marriage. Dane appears, fresh from a shower, donning a barely-there towel around his waist. It is revealed that Mark, who is Derek’s childhood friend, and Addison had an affair.

Eric Dane in his iconic 'Grey's Anatomy' towel scene, which ultimately earned him the nickname 'McSteamy.' Vivian Zink/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

At the time, Dane appeared uncredited. But it was this cameo that cemented his popularity with the loyal Grey’s audience, promoting the actor to a series regular as Dr. Mark Sloan. The scene also catalysed his nickname, “McSteamy.”

Dane reflected on McSteamy’s first moment in the spotlight in an interview about his ALS diagnosis with Good Morning America’s Diane Sawyer in June 2025.

“I had no idea,” Dane told Sawyer, when asked if he knew just how popular the scene would become. “I just remember walking out of the bathroom with a very nice gentleman kind of blowing smoke towards me,” he recalled.

Fans are memorializing the scene online. “Still one of the best character introductions,” one user wrote on X.

“From that legendary towel entrance that had everyone hooked to the gut-wrenching ‘Lexie’ moment in the finale, Eric infused ‘McSteamy’ with charm, vulnerability, and real emotional depth that made fans fall hard for the character and the man behind it,” wrote another.

In the wake of his death, tributes have poured in from Dane’s fellow cast members on Grey’s and HBO’s Euphoria. On the latter, the actor played Cal Jacobs, the father of Jacob Elordi’s character Nate.

Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane on ‘Grey's Anatomy.’ Scott Garfield/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

After Dane was diagnosed with ALS, the actor became a fierce advocate in the movement to end the neurodegenerative disease. Dane worked closely with the organization I AM ALS, which issued an emotional public statement honoring him yesterday.

“Eric brought humility, humor, and visibility to ALS and reminded the world that progress is possible when we refuse to remain silent,” the organization shared.

“His impact will live on in the research being funded, the policies being advanced, and the community he helped grow by his honesty, his bravery, and his belief in a better future for anyone struggling with this diagnosis.”

Dane is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia.