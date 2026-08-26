‘The Rocky Horror Show’ Star Dies at 80

The Rocky Horror Show star Tim Curry has died at 80.

The legendary actor died late Tuesday night in his Los Angeles home, TMZ reported. No immediate cause of death was given.

Curry was born in 1946 in Cheshire, U.K. He graduated from the University of Birmingham with a degree in English and drama. His first major theater role was in London’s production of Hair, during which he met Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien.

His role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, an alien transvestite, marked his silver-screen debut and launched Curry to prominence. He was described by The Guardian in 1973 as delivering “a garishly Bowiesque performance.”

A still from the 1986 cult film 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' (at far left) depicts actor Tim Curry dressed as transvestite Frank N Furter. Evening Standard/Getty; Frank Leonhardt/dpa/Corbis

Aside from playing the mad scientist in the cult classic, Curry had a prolific career on stage and screen. The English actor had supporting roles in major productions such as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Addams Family Reunion, Charlie’s Angels, Roseanne, and Will & Grace.

For his role as Captain Hook on the 90s’ animated television series Peter Pan & the Pirates, Curry won a Daytime Emmy Award. He gained recognition for playing a series of villainous roles, including Pennywise in the 1990 miniseries It. He received three Tony Award nominations for his stage work, including King Arthur in Spamalot, which also earned him an Olivier nomination.

David Foster, Lou Adler, and Tim Curry speak onstage at Celebrating the Music of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Rebecca Sapp/Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Curry had a series of health issues and had spent time in rehab for alcohol dependency. In 2012, he suffered from a severe stroke, which left his left side paralyzed. After the stroke, Curry began using a wheelchair and spoke of suffering from short-term memory loss.

The actor, who has never married or had children, decided to focus on voice roles and projects afterward.

In 2015, he received the lifetime achievement award at the Actors Fund Tony Awards Viewing Party.

Actor Tim Curry poses as he arrives during the 5th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards March 16, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. Jim Ruymen/Reuters/Jim Ruymen

In his 2025 memoir, Vagabond, Curry outlined his life: growing up in a military family, losing his father as a young boy, rising to fame, finding liberation in his Rocky Horror role, dabbling in frequent use of cocaine in the 70s, his health struggles, and an ultimate commitment to performance and artistry.

“I used to say to my agents, ‘Just get me in the room and I’ll take care of it.’ Because if I really wanted something, I tried very hard to get it,” he told The Guardian last year.

“I’m very aware,” he added, “That I’m lucky. I’m astonished actually at how ambitious I’ve been.”