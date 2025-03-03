Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Celebrity
Timothée Chalamet’s Yellow Suit Mocked and Compared to Curious George
FASHION POLICE
Or is more Tweety Bird? A marshmallow Peep?
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
Updated
Mar. 2 2025
8:04PM EST
/
Published
Mar. 2 2025
7:44PM EST
JC Olivera/JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Celebrity
‘SNL’ Host Quickly Loses ‘Liberal’ Crowd With Trump Jokes
Michael Boyle
Celebrity
Michael Che on ‘SNL’ Rips NBC Bosses for Firing Black Anchors
Michael Boyle
Celebrity
Elon Musk Welcomes 14th Known Child: Seldon Lycurgus
Catherine Bouris
Hot Takes
Chet Hanks, of All People, Is the Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Running Point’
Kevin Fallon
Celebrity
Morgan Freeman Set to Honor Gene Hackman at Oscars
Catherine Bouris