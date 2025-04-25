‘Titanic’ Actor Marries After Bitter Divorce Battle

Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace have officially gotten hitched just two years after the Welsh actor’s extremely public divorce battle with ex-wife, actress Alice Evans.

The newlyweds revealed their marriage on Friday in a grainy video posted to Instagram in which they exchange vows against a coastal backdrop. Gruffudd, 51, and Wallace, 32, captioned their posts: “Mr & Mrs Gruffudd. Marriage now, wedding later.”

The announcement comes after years of vicious separation drama with Evans, 56. The couple’s split became a public spectacle in 2021 after Evans accused Gruffudd of blindsiding her and their two daughters, Ella and Elsie, by walking out. Gruffudd later filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The fallout was staggering, with Gruffudd securing a three-year domestic restraining order against Evans in 2022, barring her from mentioning him or Wallace on social media after she led a campaign of online posts against them. Evans claimed she suffered serious financial struggles following the split, alleging she earned just $300 a month in royalties while Gruffudd lived lavishly—globetrotting with his girlfriend and laying out some serious cash for an expensive engagement ring.

Court battles over child support and spousal payments have continued ever since, with Gruffudd ordered to pay $3,000 a month in child support and $1,500 in temporary spousal support. Gruffudd, who appeared in Titanic and Tim Story’s 2005 version of Fantastic Four, has accused Evans of “exaggerating” her financial struggles and running a “smear campaign” aimed at alienating their daughters from him.

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans in January, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wallace, who met Gruffudd while he was working on the Australian series Harrow, has also been the subject of legal proceedings. In 2023, Gruffudd’s 13-year-old daughter Ella filed a temporary restraining order against Wallace claiming she slammed the young girl’s head in a door during an argument.

Despite the simmering legal war, the couple looked blissful in their wedding video—sipping champagne, playing with their dog, and kissing in front of the waves. Whether the marriage marks a fresh start or yet another chapter in the ongoing saga remains to be seen.